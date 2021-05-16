Bella Hadid has stated that she does not condone antisemitism after being criticised for a now-deleted post on Instagram about the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

The model shared a graphic which stated that Israel was not a country and was a land settled by colonisers, which led some of her followers to label her antisemitic.

Hadid later deleted the post and in response to criticism, shared another video of Bernie Sanders on Fox News saying: “It is not antisemitic to be critical of a right-wing government in Israel”.

She wrote in the caption: “Period. I want to make this very clear. Hate from either side is not okay – I do not condone it!!

“I will not stand to hear people talk badly about Jewish people through all of this. This is about HUMANITY not about religion !!!! This is about freedom in Palestine.”

It comes as the model, whose father, Mohamed Hadid, is Palestinian, also shared photos and videos of herself waving a Palestinian flag at a demonstration in Bay Ridge on Saturday.

“The way my heart feels ... To be around this many beautiful, smart, respectful, loving , kind and generous Palestinians all in one place… it feels whole ! We are a rare breed!!” she wrote in the caption.

The post about the protest came after Hadid had shared a close-up photograph of herself crying alongside a caption in which she opened up about how the conflict has affected her.

“I feel a deep sense of pain for Palestine and for my Palestinian brothers and sisters today and everyday. watching these videos physically breaks my heart into 100 different pieces [sic],” she wrote.

“You cannot allow yourself to be desensitized to watching human life being taken. You just can’t. Palestinian lives are the lives that will help change the world.

“And they are being taken from us by the second. #FreePalestine.”