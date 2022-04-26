Sharon Osbourne slams Bella Hadid’s nose job at 14 as ‘irresponsible and ridiculous’

Sharon Osbourne has called model Bella Hadid’s nose job at 14-years-old “irresponsible” and “ridiculous”.

The former X Factor judge made the comments during her return to television screens on Monday night, as part of her new TalkTV show The Talk.

The 69-year-old talked about her own experiences with cosmetic surgery and was joined by former talk show host Jeremy Kyle, commentators JJ Anisiobi, Esther Krakue and actor Nicola Thorp.

On the subject of cosmetic tweaks, Osbourne said: “If you don’t like anything about your appearance, and you have the wherewithal to go and change it, if you have the money, then do it.

“It’s your body, you do what you want with it.”

On the subject of Hadid, who admitted in March that she “regretted” undergoing cosmetic surgery whilst she was still a child, Osbourne said: “I think Bella Hadid having her nose done at 14 is very, very irresponsible because your face hasn’t finished growing.

“I bet she’s had more than one because your face changes as you get older, so that’s ridiculous!” she added.

The TV presenter, who is married to Black Sabbath frontman Ozzy Osbourne, revealed that she had had her “whole face done” seven months ago.

She said: “As you get older, believe me, it gets worse… the pain, it was excruciatingly painful.

“I’m holding my nose on so it doesn’t fall off,” she quipped.

She added that her family weren’t fans of the work she had had done, but that she did for herself. “My husband doesn’t like it and my kids really hate it. I do it for my own ego,” she said.

Hadid, 25, revealed in a recent interview with Vogue that she had got a nose job at just 14-years-old.

“I wish I had kept the nose of my ancestors,” she said. “I think I would have grown into it.”

She rejected accusations that she had other cosmetic surgery, however.

“People think I fully f**ked with my face because of one picture of me as a teenager looking puffy,” she said.

“I’m pretty sure you don’t look the same now as you did at 13, right? I have never used filler. Let’s just put an end to that. I have no issue with it, but it’s not for me.

“Whoever thinks I’ve gotten my eyes lifted or whatever it’s called - it’s face tape!” she added. “The oldest trick in the book.”