Ben Affleck surprises fans while working at Dunkin’ drive-thru in Massachusetts

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Lifestyle Edit email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

Ben Affleck has found his new calling: Dunkin’ Donuts employee.

The Gone Girl actor, and famous lover of Dunkin’ coffee, was spotted passing out drink orders at a Dunkin’ drive-thru in Medford, Massachusetts, on Tuesday.

Affleck was reportedly filming a Dunkin’ commercial for the upcoming Super Bowl LVII, according to TMZ

One customer, named Lisa Mackay, was stunned when she pulled up to the Dunkin’ drive-thru and was met by the Oscar award-winning actor at the window. Affleck was “super nice and very quick witted ” when he handed MacKay her order, per the Boston Globe.

“I knew it was him on the speaker,” she said. “That Boston accent never leaves.”

Mackay then snapped a photo of Affleck at her drive-thru window and posted it to her Instagram. In the amusing picture, the star is seen decked out in a Dunkin’ apron, visor, and headset.

It seems Affleck has also passed on his Dunkin’-drinking habit to his new wife, Jennifer Lopez. In videos shared to social media, the “On The Floor” singer is also seen inside the Medford coffee chain. Lopez was also seen pulling up to the drive-thru herself, as her husband took her Dunkin’ order.

The company has yet to respond to the social media buzz surrounding Ben Affleck’s brief stint as a Dunkin’ employee. However, the official Dunkin’ Twitter account did tweet a single eye emoji after the pictures and videos of Affleck surfaced.

Ben Affleck has been known for his love of Dunkin’ coffee. The Massachusetts-native accidentally became a meme two years ago when he was photographed struggling with his order of Dunkin’ iced coffees and Munchkins delivered to his door.

Even Affleck’s younger brother Casey has proclaimed his dedication to the coffee chain, when he starred in a Saturday Night Live skit as “mayor of Dunkin’”.