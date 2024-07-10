Support truly

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner’s daughter Violet has given an impassioned speech demanding mask mandates in Los Angeles county.

The 18 year old, who says she contracted a “post viral condition” in 2019, asked the LA Country Board of Supervisors to “confront the long COVID crisis” by increasing coronavirus safety measures in hospitals, jails and detention centres.

Violet, the oldest daughter of Affleck and Garner – who announced their separation after 10 years of marriage in 2015 – is often seen photographed wearing a mask, though her parents have never addressed why.

Speaking to the LA County Board of Supervisors at the open meeting, Violet told the governing body: “You must expand the availability of high-quality free tests and treatment, and most importantly the county must oppose mask bans for any reason. They do not keep us safer.”

Although masks are not banned in Los Angeles, the mayor Karen Bass has previously signalled she is open to reinstating the antiquated measure at protests to stop “individuals using masks to evade responsibility for criminal or threatening behaviour”.

In her speech, Garner and Affleck’s daughter referred back to the COVID-19 pandemic and cited how “one in ten infections leads to long COVID, which is a devastating neurological, cardiovascular illness that can take away people’s ability to work, move, see and even think.”

Violet continued: “It stands to exacerbate our homelessness crisis, as well as the suffering of many people in our city. It hits communities of colour, disabled people, elderly people, trans people, women and anyone in a public facing essential job the hardest.”

The 18 year old’s impassioned speech received mixed responses online, with one X/Twitter user questioning why she’s the only person in her family to be spotted wearing a mask.

“Wait wait wait, hold up,Violet Affleck contracted a post viral condition *before* the CV19 pandemic, in 2019, and her family STILL don’t mask around her?!?” they wrote. “How many images have we seen of her with her family, & she’s the only one masked?? God what a travesty.”

However, other users praised Violet, writing: “I wish more celebrities had the courage of Violet Affleck. She’s only 18 years old and is doing more than any politician.”