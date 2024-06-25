Ben Affleck confronts paparazzi outside his and Jennifer Lopez’s mansion

Stay ahead of the curve with our weekly guide to the latest trends, fashion, relationships and more Stay ahead of the curve with our weekly guide to the latest trends, fashion, relationships and more SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy

Ben Affleck confronted photographers outside of his and Jennifer Lopez’s mansion.

In a video obtained by TMZ, Affleck was driving into the driveway of the Beverly Hills mansion he shares with his wife on 23 June. Before he left, he got out of his car to tell the photographers that their presence was a safety hazard, especially since the flashing lights of their cameras can be distractingly dangerous for drivers.

“You’re gonna get me into an accident,” Affleck told one photographer on the sidewalk. “Don’t flash your lights when someone is driving down the driveway.”

“Don’t do that. That’s dangerous,” he continued as other photographers kept taking pictures. “Stop. It’s dangerous what you guys are doing, don’t you understand? I can’t see! You’re gonna get somebody hurt doing this s***.”

“My daughter is coming down here,” he said, referring to one of his daughters he shares with ex-wife Jennifer Garner, 52. “If you flash the lights on her, you’re putting her in danger. Do you understand that?”

The clip ended with Affleck driving off. The actor had been at the house as Lopez spending time overseas in Europe, including vacationing in Italy without the Oscar winner and attending Haute Couture Fashion Week in Paris, France. The pop star’s excursions have come amid speculation of ongoing marital strain.

Rumors have continued to dog the pair despite putting a united front at recent family events, with the Atlas actor writing a sweet Father’s Day message for Affleck on her Instagram Stories. Over a black-and-white photo of Affleck, She wrote, “Our hero. Happy Father’s Day.”

The post came days after the couple celebrated Affleck and Garner’s 12-year-old son Samuel’s graduation at a party hosted at a rental home in Brentwood, California. The Air actor and Lopez were notably spotted donning their wedding rings at the event.

The couple also recently attended Violet, 18, high school graduation together. Shortly after the event, onlookers told People that Lopez looked happy with her kids - who were also in attendance. They said, “She seemed upbeat and engaged.”

Although Affleck and Lopez’s connection “is not in the best place at the moment,” according to the outlet, they put on a good front and reunited for the sake of their family.

Affleck and Garner also share a daughter, Seraphina, 15. The actor is also a stepdad to Lopez’s 16-year-old twins, Max and Emme, who she shares with ex-husband Marc Anthony.