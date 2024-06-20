Ben Affleck reveals why he always looks angry in paparazzi pictures

Stay ahead of the curve with our weekly guide to the latest trends, fashion, relationships and more Stay ahead of the curve with our weekly guide to the latest trends, fashion, relationships and more SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy

Ben Affleck isn’t always angry, though it may seem like it from his paparazzi photos. In fact, what’s behind his straight face is shyness.

“I’m also a little bit shy,” the 51-year-old father told Kevin Hart in episode one, season four of Hart to Heart. “I also don’t like a lot of attention. That’s why people see me and they’re like: ‘Why’s this dude always mad?’ Because somebody has their camera and sticks it in my face and I’m like: ‘Okay, here we go.’”

Affleck, who’s starred in several blockbuster movies such as Hypnotic and Gone Girl, has recently found himself making headlines surrounding his marriage with Jennifer Lopez. For weeks, rumors have swirled about their potential divorce, especially after Lopez’s 2024 summer tour “THIS IS ME... LIVE” was suddenly canceled for personal reasons. According to the Live Nation announcement obtained by Variety, Lopez decided to cancel the national concert series to take “time off to be with her children, family and close friends.”

What’s more, Affleck and Lopez are supposedly trying to sell their $61m home in Beverly Hills, according to a June 13 report by People.

The A-list pair first explored a romance between them in 2002. Two years later, the duo called it quits. Then, in 2021, Affleck and Lopez rekindled their relationship and said “I do” to each other about a year later.

The Wedding Planner lead shares 16-year-old twins Max and Emme with ex-husband Marc Anthony. Affleck welcomed Violet, 18, Seraphina, 15, and Samuel, 12, with his ex-wife Jennifer Garner, who he was married to from 2005 to 2018.

With five kids to look after, Affleck has found himself to be protective over them when it comes to the public – another reason why he’s not always keen to get his photo taken when he’s out with them.

“Also, because I’m with my kids and they’re taking my picture,” Affleck explained to Hart during his Peacock-streamed show. “Actually, what I’d like to do is much more definitive than just look at you like this.”

“I don’t mind, you can take my picture at a club or a premiere, with my wife, I don’t give a f**k,” he continued. “Knock yourself out. I don’t notice you. But with my children that’s a different thing.”

Funny enough, Affleck’s children catch him in his confusing facial expressions at home, too. The on-screen favorite admitted his children often question if something is bothering him because the emotion across his face seems like there is.

He said: “By the way, I also might be somebody who I do find myself I’ll be sitting at home and they’re like: ‘What’s wrong?’ ‘Nothing. Nothing’s wrong.’”

Still, he isn’t a fan of the general perception the public seems to have of him based on single photos that are randomly snapped.

“People are projecting something onto me that I don’t feel about myself at all,” Affleck proclaimed.