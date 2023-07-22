Watch as Christopher Street Day Pride parade takes place in Berlin

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Lifestyle Edit email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Watch as the Christopher Street Day LGBT+ parade takes place in Berlin on Saturday 22 July.

The German capital expects up to half a million LGBT+ supporters to dance to techno beats blaring from passing floats during the traditional pride parade.

Pride Month Berlin (PMB), which began four weeks ago, was launched last year to give more space to current topics of the queer community.

It has become a space for networking, support and visibility.

PMB kicked off with “Stonewall Day” on 28 June and for four weeks, events such as panels, meetings, parties and workshops followed.

The crowning event of Pride Month Berlin is today’s parade and following it, for the second year in a row, the closing party will take place at the capital’s Ritter Butzke nightclub.

In 2022, more than 3,000 guests celebrated the “party of the year” for more than 12 hours at the venue.