Watch as Christopher Street Day Pride parade takes place in Berlin

Oliver Browning
Saturday 22 July 2023 12:16
Watch as the Christopher Street Day LGBT+ parade takes place in Berlin on Saturday 22 July.

The German capital expects up to half a million LGBT+ supporters to dance to techno beats blaring from passing floats during the traditional pride parade.

Pride Month Berlin (PMB), which began four weeks ago, was launched last year to give more space to current topics of the queer community.

It has become a space for networking, support and visibility.

PMB kicked off with “Stonewall Day” on 28 June and for four weeks, events such as panels, meetings, parties and workshops followed.

The crowning event of Pride Month Berlin is today’s parade and following it, for the second year in a row, the closing party will take place at the capital’s Ritter Butzke nightclub.

In 2022, more than 3,000 guests celebrated the “party of the year” for more than 12 hours at the venue.

