Best Christmas gift deals of 2023: John Lewis, Lindt, Phase Eight, Ancestry and more

Christmas is just around the corner, but there is still time to grab some last-minute gift deals. Whether you are buying for friends, family or colleagues, the Independent voucher team has you covered. Find the latest discount codes from popular retailers, including Debenhams, Hobbs, Sunglasses Hut and Lindt, saving you up to 50 per cent on your spending.

With the cost of living at an all-time high, we are all looking for easy ways to save money this December. Cutting back doesn’t mean having to compromise on quality. By redeeming a promo code, you can still treat your loved ones to the best gifts without breaking the bank. From fashion and beauty to tech and toys, these top deals will help you tick off your Christmas list at a fraction of the cost.

Discover this week’s best Christmas deals which are picked and tested by the Independent voucher team. Each code is active for a limited time only, so snap it up before it’s too late. You can also find more festive offers on this dedicated Christmas sales page .

Top discount codes: Christmas 2023

John Lewis

When it comes to Christmas gifts, John Lewis is a fool-proof retailer. The extensive online catalogue caters to all ages and interests, so you can complete all your shopping in one go. From electronics and homeware to fashion and toys, there is something for everyone. To save up to 25 per cent on your order and enjoy a £5 voucher, simply register as a member for free via this John Lewis coupon .

Hobbs

If you’re looking for high-end fashion that’s guaranteed to please, look no further than Hobbs. The accessories range is packed with stunning pieces that would make perfect gifts. From jewellery and bags to scarves and belts, the timeless designs will last a lifetime whilst coming at an affordable price point. Register for the newsletter to save 10 per cent on your purchase using this Hobbs voucher .

Sunglasses Hut

What do you buy the person who has everything? A new pair of sunglasses is a great option if you’re struggling for ideas. The Sunglasses Hut is packed with styles to suit every taste. Browse all the best designers - such as Ray-Ban, Versace, Prada and Chloé - at affordable prices. There is also a fantastic selection of Christmas gifts available for under £150. Save 25 per cent on your order using this Sunglasses Hut discount code .

Phase Eight

Phase Eight’s partywear collection is perfect for the festive season. Add some sparkle to your Christmas party outfit or treat someone to some beautiful accessories. Check out the new occasionwear selection for sequin co-ords, vibrant party dresses, jewellery, clutch bags and more. Save 15 per cent on your order using this Phase Eight discount code .

Ancestry

Fed up with buying the same old gifts? Why not opt for something a little different this Christmas with Ancestry? Help your loved ones discover their heritage and family history with an at-home DNA kit. They will discover their ethnicity, build their family tree and be connected with relatives across the world. Get 30 per cent off DNA kits and membership bundles using this Ancestry promo code .

Whistles

Whether you’re buying for your mum, sister, wife or friend, Whistles is packed with all the latest trends to suit all styles. The dedicated gifting section is a great way to find present inspiration and includes beautiful pieces such as cashmere jumpers, crossbody bags, pyjamas, jewellery and stocking fillers. Sign up for the newsletter today for an exclusive 10 per cent discount on your order via this Whistles voucher .

Debenhams

Another great department store that has your Christmas covered. Debenhams is stocked with everything you could need to make even the fussiest of family members smile. Shop for toys, clothing, gadgets, skincare, beauty and homeware, all in one place. With prices starting from under £5, it’s easy to stick to your budget without overspending. Get 10 per cent off selected brands or choose £1 delivery using these Debenhams promo codes .

Lindt

Ideal for Christmas Eve boxes, secret Santa exchanges, stocking fillers and teacher gifts, chocolate is a guaranteed crowd-pleaser. Lindt’s Christmas selection includes advent calendars, chocolate reindeer, hampers and more. Register for a MyLindt Rewards account for 10 per cent off your purchase using this Lindt voucher .

