All the best dressed stars from the 2024 Cannes Film Festival

Lights... Camera... Action. The 2024 Cannes Film Festival is well underway, bringing Hollywood royalty, famed filmmakers, and the world’s major actors in cinema to the French Riviera for the 77th annual affair.

Held inside the city’s Palais des Festivals, the two-week-long international competition serves as first looks at the year’s standout films with only few privy to the inventive art. This year, Greta Gerwig is acting as jury president for the competition, deciding which cinematic masterpiece deserves the coveted Palme d’Or (the most prestigious accolade), the Jury Prize, the Grand Prize, and the Best Director Prize along with a panel of others.

While the 14-day event is meant to focus on the productions, the spectacle also welcomes creativity in fashion form. Making it to the theater means walking the red carpet first, maneuvering between swarms of cameras and screaming fans in haute couture and custom-made garb. Already, stars have sported both risqué and refined styles, mirroring the imaginative design on the big screen with sculptured, feathered, fringed, and sequined ensembles.

From Bella Hadid to Winnie Harlow, here are the best dressed stars from the 2024 Cannes red carpet.

Hunter Schafer

( Getty Images )

The Euphoria star stepped out for the Kinds of Kindness premiere on May 17 in a satin strapless gown by Armani Privé. Schafer was the epitome of elegance, teaming the drop-waist piece with a sapphire-and-diamond choker necklace and pointed-toe metallic heels. Like the reflectiveness of her shoes, light bounced off the cornflower blue fabric of the dress.

Bella Hadid

( Getty Images )

( Getty Images )

Hadid’s return to the Cannes red carpet was her high-fashion ressurection, and she did not dissapoint. For The Apprentice screening on May 20, the style icon plucked a piece from Saint Laurent’s fall 2024 runway with a sheer halter-neck dress. The barely-there look was embellished with layered ruching and visible brown seams running along the top of her thighs.

Three days later, Hadid stunned once again in archival Versace. The Orabella founder flashed a gothic look in a black halter-neck gown with intricate sequin stitching crawling up the skirt. She charmed the Versace piece with a long chiffon scarf draped around the back of her arms.

Michelle Yeoh

( Getty Images )

The 61-year-old Malaysian actress was dressed in Bottega Veneta for the premiere of Horizon: An American Saga on May 19, dripping their signature leather fringe. Yeoh embodied a classic early 2000s structure with a maroon bodice attached to a waterfall skirt with splashes of blue.

Rawdah Mohamed

( Getty Images )

( Getty Images )

The 33-year-old social media activist stood out in a sculptured gown with billowing fabric add-ons. Mohamed wore the custom Cheney Chan to The Apprentice screening and paired it with a pair of blue-glass sunnies by Neubau Eyewear.

On May 21, Mohamed channeled her inner Dior lady, matching the carpeted walkway in a tailored red coat and matching ballooned skirt by Cecilie Bratsberg Melli. Adding drama to the otherwise classic ensemble, the influencer pulled a wide-brimmed disc hat by Mona Strand Hats over her eyes.

Coco Rocha

( Getty Images )

A deconstructed beige trench coat by Robert Wun seemed to be appropriate for Rocha at the premiere of The Apprentice in Cannes. In fact, the 35-year-old was a model for chic businesswomen, mixing the traditional coat with a pointed bodice, detached sleeves, and pleated trim.

Bilal Hassani

( Getty Images )

The 24-year-old French singer looked as if they’d come straight from the atelier with their stylist Nikita Vlassenko. Vlassenko held a roll of navy blue fabric attached to the bottom of Hassani’s denim-inspired skirt for an elongated train that would never be unraveled. The material was draped around Hassani’s body like a cloak.

Demi Moore

( Getty Images )

Moore’s long black tresses were juxtaposed with a long ivory gown by Schiaparelli for The Substance screening on May 19. A piece of satin fabric folded in the front and jetted from her left side – a design tactic cherished by Daniel Roseberry – while flaps of the material were angled off the bottom of the skirt.

Jessica Wang

( Getty Images )

For the premiere of L’Amour Ouf on May 23, Wang was wrapped in soft black feathers. The spikey additives were glued to a strapless bodysuit, making it seem as if she’d stepped inside a bush.

Kevin Costner

( Getty Images )

Costner claimed the classic black and white tuxedo for the Horizon: An American Saga showing – satin lapels, vest, bowtie, and all. The actor was accompanied by his entire family – Lily Costner, Hayes Costner, Cayden Wyatt Costner, Grace Avery Costner, and Annie Costner.

Winne Harlow

( Getty Images )

The 29-year-old fashion model stepped out for The Apprentice screening in a very Western-like get-up. Designed by Tamara Ralph, Harlow’s all-white tweed pantsuit was adorned with pearl mesh along the wrist and ankle cuffs, as well as a wide-brimmed hat with scattered holes.

Margaret Qualley

( Getty Images )

Honoring the premiere of her new film, Kinds of Kindness, Qualley wore a baby pink Chanel gown from their spring 2024 Haute Couture show. The tulle dress was ruched between delicate strings of beads before rushing out through the skirt like a pink cotton candy cloud.