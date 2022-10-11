Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Lifestyle Edit email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

With Halloween on the horizon, many people will be thinking about what costumes they plan on wearing.

While we expect to see a few Boris Johnsons, “Miss Flos”, and Chris Rocks with a slapped face at this year’s gatherings, there will be a number of other familiar faces around.

New search data reveals there are five characters that will be the most popular Halloween costumes for 2022.

From Stranger Things to Game of Thrones, here’s what everyone will be dressing up as this year.

Wednesday Addams

(Paramount Pictures)

Well, it’s a classic. As part of the perennially spooky Addams Family, Wednesday Addams has an outfit that’s proved to be one of the easiest to recreate, and timely too, with Netflix’s Wednesday series expected to drop late November.

In fact, searches for “black dress and white collar” have risen by 200 per cent over the past month, according to data sourced by Wave, suggesting people are getting ready to channel their inner Wednesday for Halloween.

Addams Family costumes have also seen a rise of 140 per cent in searches, suggesting some people are planning on group costumes with friends and family.

Stranger Things

(Courtesy of Netflix)

As soon as we saw Dustin in a “Hellfire Club” T-shirt, we knew it would be a staple this Halloween.

Searches for “Stranger Things Halloween costume” have surged by 242 per cent in the past 12 months, but if you’re not ready to channel your inner Eddie, why not try your hand at Steve instead (if you’ve got the hair for it, that is).

Cruella De Vil

(Disney)

It’s official: Emma Stone has made Cruella cool again.

While the film may have dropped last year, searches for “Cruella De Vil makeup” have surged by 700 per cent leading up to Halloween this year,. Search for “Cruella De Vil makeup”, meanwhile, has risen by 400 per cent.

Daenerys Targaryen

(©2015 Home Box Office, Inc. All)

Game of Thrones may have ended in 2019, but Emilia Clarke’s Daenerys Targaryen lives on in the form of Halloween costumes.

Searches for “Daenerys Targaryen costume” have seen a 350 per cent spike this year.

Hocus Pocus 2

(Matt Kennedy)

With the release of Hocus Pocus 2 in September, two decades after the original came out, many will be channelling their inner Sanderson sisters this Halloween.

Searches for “Sanderson Sisters costume” in the UK has doubled over the past 12 months.