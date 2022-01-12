The best places to work in 2022 are those that listen to their employees and “put their people first”, according to a new report from Glassdoor.

The US-based website, which allows people to anonymously review employers across the world, has compiled a list of the 50 top places to work in the UK this year.

The annual list is based on feedback from UK workers who ranked their employers in several different categories. They completed a company review about their job, their work environment and employer over the past year.

They were also asked to share the best reasons to work for their employer, and any downsides.

In addition, participants rated their workplace on key attributes like whether there are ample career opportunities, culture and values, diversity and inclusion, work-life balance and compensation and benefits.

Lastly, they were asked whether they would recommend their place of work to a friend.

Christian Sutherland-Wong, CEO of Glassdoor, said the results showed that the “world of work is rapidly evolving” under the pandemic.

“Now millions of workers reevaluating their expectations of employers. This year’s Best Places to Work winners are leading the way by listening and responding to employee feedback and reimagining the employee experience to truly put their people first,” Sutherland-Wong said.

“It’s inspiring to see these employers step up during the pandemic to expand and grow company cultures where employees feel supported and valued in and out of work. Congratulations to all of this year’s Employees’ Choice Award winners.”

Of the top 50 places to work, tech companies dominated the list, taking 19 spots.

Software company ServiceNow was ranked the best place to work across the UK, with an average rating of 4.6 out of 5.

Employees at the company said it had a fantastic culture, provided good opportunities for career advancement and excellent training.

Others on the top 10 list include management consulting firm McKinsey & Company, Adobe and Meta (Facebook).

The top 10 places to work in the UK in 2022

Here are all of the top places to work in 2022, and their rating. The full list of 50 companies can be found here.