These are the 25 best jobs in the UK for 2022

Job-hunting among UK employees is expected to peak at nearly 30 per cent by mid-February, as the “Great Resignation” continues to see Britons quit their current jobs at the highest rate since 2009.

The lingering effects of working from home during the pandemic means that employees are increasingly prioritising flexible working and a better work-life balance, which has fuelled demand for jobs in certain sectors.

Job insights leader Glassdoor has released its annual list of 25 best jobs in the UK based on salary and overall job satisfaction, which could help job hunters find the right fit.

Glassdoor said the list reflects “current tough hiring conditions and increased employee demand for hybrid working”.

The role of Java Developer takes the top spot, and is one of 11 STEM (science, tech, engineering, mathematics) jobs that feature on the list this year.

In the top 10 jobs, Java Developer is followed by Enterprise Architect, Product Manager, Full Stack Engineer, Data Scientist, HR Manager, Corporate Recruiter, HR Business Partner, Front End Engineer, and Marketing Manager.

The high number of STEM roles is “reflective of the industry’s ability to offer a good work-life balance and flexible work options”, Glassdoor said.

The company points to research it carried out that found these factors to be important in “positively impacting employees’ happiness”.

However, it noted that just one in four (24 per cent) of STEM jobs are held by women, with this expected to increase to only 30 per cent by 2030.

The highest paying job on the list belongs to that of Enterprise Manager, with a median base salary of £73,898. In terms of job satisfaction, Corporate Recruiter ranked the best.

Software Engineer is the most in-demand job, with 3,599 active vacancies for this role available, which indicates the need for businesses in all industries to go digital in order to stay relevant, Glassdoor said.

The list comes after analysis of new data from Deutsche Bank suggested that people are resigning at a rate not seen since 2009, with “historically elevated levels of workers leaving the labour market entirely”.

The high volume of people quitting their jobs has been dubbed the “Great Resignation” and has led to a recruitment crisis among UK employers, with labour shortages further exacerbated by the spread of Covid-19.

According to the Office for National Statistics (ONS), the number of job vacancies in October to December 2021 hit a new record of 1,247,000.

Glassdoor said it expects hiring to remain “challenging through 2022” and companies are putting “employee experience at the heart of their policies” to stay competitive.

Roles that were bumped out of Glassdoor’s best jobs list this year included Dentist (formerly third best job), Tax Manager, Commercial Manager, Risk Manager, Information Security Engineer, and Site Manager.

Lauren Thomas, economist for Glassdoor, said: “Glassdoor’s Best Jobs list is reflective of the wider workplace trends we are currently seeing in the UK.

“Employees want more hybrid working and a better work-life balance - areas which technology and STEM roles have historically excelled in.

“HR positions are also well represented on the list as the current tightness of the labour market has forced employers to rethink their investment in employee experience.”