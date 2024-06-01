Bethenny Frankel mocks daughter Bryn for asking what a ‘nepo baby’ is

Stay ahead of the curve with our weekly guide to the latest trends, fashion, relationships and more Stay ahead of the curve with our weekly guide to the latest trends, fashion, relationships and more Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Bethenny Frankel hilariously mocked her daughter, Bryn, for asking what a “nepo baby” is.

The 53-year-old reality star made the quip about her 13-year-old daughter, who she shares with ex-husband Jason Hoppy, in a recent TikTok video. As the text over the video read, “What’s a Nepo Baby?” Frankel went on to explain how her child brought that question up.

“Bryn just walked in and said to me, ‘What’s a nepo baby?’” she explained, referring to a phrase that describes a celebrity with famous parents who work in the same industry.

The Real Housewives of New York City star went on to give a candid response to her daughter’s question, adding: “I’m like, ‘Go get yourself a freakin’ mirror.’”

Frankel’s video has quickly gone viral on TikTok, with more than 1.7 million views. In the comments, multiple people have praised her for candidly reminding her daughter that her mother is a big reality star.

“Looks up Nepo baby: sees pic of self,” one quipped. “Lol poor Bryn didn’t know what she was walking into there lol.”

“The honesty of it. I love it,” another wrote.

A third added: “Truth is the best answer you could give, you’re doing a wonderful job making sure she’s grounded.”

Many celebrities, who have notable parents, have continued to share their candid thoughts about being called a “nepo baby”. During an appearance on The School of Greatness podcast in April, Zooey Deschanel, who is the daughter of director Caleb Deschanel and actor Mary Jo Deschanel, hit back at the idea that she was given work opportunities because of who her family is.

“It’s funny because people be like, ‘Oh, nepotism’, I’m like no. My dad’s a DP [director of photography, another term for cinematographer]. No one’s getting jobs because their dad’s a DP. It’s definitely not,” she said.

However, she acknowledged that she received some “creative” help from her parents throughout her acting career.

“My mum is an actor and my dad is a cinematographer and a director. I can’t possibly emphasize enough how much creative help I had from my family unit,” the New Girl star continued. “My dad is a great creative mind and such a talented person. My mum is a great actor and is so nurturing. My mum would coach me when I didn’t have an acting coach, she would help me, read lines with me. She’d be so supportive.”

Aside from sharing her thoughts about the “nepo baby” term, Frankel has also turned to social media to express how protective she is of her child. In a video shared on Instagram in March, she defended her parenting choices and hit back at criticism over her daughter’s wardrobe, while praising how “loving” and “smart” Bryn is.

“Some people think it’s their business how I parent and how my daughter dresses,” she said. “I have a group of warrior women, momma cubs, that will come and f*** you up if you come and talk about my child.”

Frankel continued: “The one thing you cannot criticize is my parenting. It is the most important thing to me. I cherish it. I am on the case, and you better keep f**ing walking and take a seat. Because I will come to your house and I will f*** you up myself.”