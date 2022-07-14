Beyoncé posts first TikTok featuring her fans and a Cardi B cameo

Beyoncé has officially joined TikTok and her very first post is a tribute to her fans.

The superstar posted her first TikTok on 14 July featuring a compilation of the Beyhive singing and dancing to her new hit single, “Break My Soul”. Even Cardi B makes an appearance in the video, in which she shouts the lyrics, “In case you forget how we act outside!”

“Seeing y’all release the wiggle made me so happy!” Beyoncé captioned her debut TikTok. “Thank you so much for all the love for BREAK MY SOUL! - Love B #RENAISSANCE #BREAKMYSOUL”. In the comments section, she tagged each content creator who was featured in the video.

While it’s only Bey’s first video on the platform, the “Halo” singer has already amassed more than 3.3m followers.

Fans rushed to the comments section to share their surprised reactions to Beyoncé’s debut on TikTok.

“THE QUEEN HAS ARRIVED,” the official account for TikTok commented.

“Can’t believe I’m witnessing Beyoncé’s TikTok era,” another person said.

“Imagine being in Beyoncé’s first TikTok post,” said someone else.

“CARDI IS A VIBE,” one user wrote, while another person shared: “Watching everyone in this video just made my heart smile because so much joy was present”.

On 20 June, Beyoncé released the track “Break My Soul” from her highly-anticipated seventh album, Renaissance. The song instantly drew praise from fans for its motivational energy, positivity and light.

After dropping the single, Beyoncé broke records when she reached No 7 on the Billboard Hot 100, making her the first female solo artist to have 20 singles in the Top 10.

Renaissance will be the singer’s first solo studio album since 2016’s Lemonade. Her forthcoming album will reportedly feature both dance and country-inspired tracks.

Renaissance will be released on Friday 29 July.