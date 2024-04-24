Beyoncé shuts down wig ‘misconceptions’ as she shows off her natural hair

Stay ahead of the curve with our weekly guide to the latest trends, fashion, relationships and more Stay ahead of the curve with our weekly guide to the latest trends, fashion, relationships and more Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Beyoncé cleared up “misconceptions” that she was wearing a wig and showed off her natural hair.

While promoting her hair care line Cécred – which she launched in February – she gave her fans an insight into the behind-the-scenes of her haircare routine using the brand’s products before a launch party in Los Angeles. In the Instagram video’s voice-over, the “Texas Hold ‘Em” singer can be heard narrating as she shampooed and conditioned her hair.

“Now that Cécred is known for the quality and what it does for your hair, I think it’s about time I show y’all what it does for my hair,” she said. “I love the lather. It’s very soothing, the smells.”

“There’s nothing in the world like the conditioner. I love it,” she says, noting that she and her hairstylist opted to use the reparative Fermented Rice & Rose Protein Ritual because her pop star’s “color was fresh,” meaning her hair was recently dyed blonde which makes it more prone to chemical damage. Once she completed her two-step ritual, she added “a tiny bit of moisture” seal and then she heat-styled her hair with a Dyson Wrap.

She took the time to call out the “misconception” that she didn’t have healthy hair and was hiding the wear and tear of bleach by wearing a long platinum blonde wig.

“The stigma and misconception is that people who wear wigs don’t have long and healthy hair,” she said. “That’s some bulls*** because it ain’t nobody’s business.”

She showed viewers that not only did she have hair, but a lot of it as well, even though she’s been dyeing it for 25 years.

“It’s never grown so long, never been so moisturized, and I’ve managed to keep my texture and my curls even with my hair so blonde and my hair is flourishing,” she says. She wrote in her caption, “Being disruptive and challenging everything people feel should be the process has always been exciting to me. My hair and music seemed to do that a lot over the years…”

Back in February, she talked to Essence about how her mother Tina Knowles’s hair salon influenced her “deeply personal” hair care journey.”

“I have many beautiful memories attached to my hair,” Beyoncé told the outlet. “The relationship we have with our hair is such a deeply personal journey. From spending my childhood in my mother’s salon to my father applying oil on my scalp to treat my psoriasis—these moments have been sacred to me.”

The “Alien Superstar” singer’s launch of her brand came before the recent release of her blockbuster eighth studio album, Cowboy Carter.