President Joe Biden has shared the one beauty product he would want to have with him if he was stranded on a deserted island.

The president revealed the skincare item he wouldn’t be able to go without while speaking with beauty influencer Manuel Gutierrez Jr, known as Manny Mua, and Dr Anthony Fauci for a YouTube video about vaccine hesitancy and the importance of getting vaccinated against Covid-19.

Following the discussion, Gutierrez took the opportunity to ask: “President Biden, because I am a beauty guru myself, you know, I do have to ask, if you were to be stranded on a desert island, and you had to bring one product with you, a skincare product that you might really love, what would it be?”

In response to the inquiry, the president revealed that he was hoping the question was “one person” that he could bring, prompting laughter from the beauty influencer.

After Gutierrez clarified that he meant “one product,” Mr Biden said: “Well other than my wife, but look, you know, I happen to be Irish, so I think my wife before I headed to that island would tell me that you better bring some sunscreen and I think that’s the one product I would bring, is sunscreen.”

The president’s response was met with approval from Gutierrez, who responded: “That’s honestly what I was hoping you were going to say, I’m not going to lie, I was hoping you would say that so I’m very, very glad to hear that. Sunscreen is very important.”

Elsewhere in the interview, the makeup artist, who has more than 4.8m YouTube subscribers and 4m Instagram followers, thanked Mr Biden for “all that you’ve done for the LGBT+ community,” adding that he is “so grateful for that”.

On TikTok, where Gutierrez shared the exchange about Mr Biden’s must-have product along with the caption: “This is not a drill… I literally collabed with President Biden on my [YouTube] channel and I’m still shaking about it,” the video has been watched more than 630,000 times, with many praising the president for recognising the importance of sunscreen.

“We stan a president that promotes sunscreen,” one person commented, while another said: “We love a president who cares about his skin.”