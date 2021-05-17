A mother has gone viral after revealing on TikTok that her son was born weighing more than 12lbs and was sent home from the hospital wearing clothes for a three-month old.

Erika Weber, who goes by the username @erikasilenceweber, recently uploaded a video in response to a viral TikTok trend which asked users to show the “biggest baby”.

“I want to see who had the biggest baby,” the video prompt created by user @tawnee117 states. “Whoever sees this video, tell me the weight of your biggest baby.”

In response to the prompt, Weber created a video of her own, in which she claimed that her son was born weighing 12lbs 6oz.

“So everyone keeps tagging me in this and telling me I should do this,” Weber began the video. “At 37 weeks, I went in for an ultrasound and my son was weighing in at 9lbs 15oz so we scheduled for a C-section.”

In the video, Weber then explained that she ended up being induced the day before her scheduled C-section, at which point she continued with the procedure because her doctor “highly advised that”.

“And I had a baby that was 12lbs 6oz,” Weber continued, as she revealed a photo of her son at birth. “And he came out of the hospital wearing zero to three month clothing and size one diapers and now he is six months old and wearing 18-month clothing.”

The TikTok has since been viewed more than 8m times, with hundreds of people expressing their amusement over the infant’s size.

“That’s literally a toddler,” one person commented, while another wrote: “Bro came out with a whole credit score.”

Others jokingly suggested that the baby’s weight meant it was old enough to “pay taxes,” with someone else writing: “That man should be paying taxes.”

This is also not Weber’s first heavy baby, as she revealed in the comments that her firstborn weighed 9lbs 13oz.