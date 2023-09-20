Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Danny Masterson’s wife Bijou Phillips has filed for divorce, according to reports.

In court documents obtained by TMZ on 19 September, Phillips reportedly filed for divorce in California on Monday. Her attorney, Lauzon Paluch, told the outlet: “Ms Phillips has decided to file for divorce from her husband during this unfortunate time. Her priority remains with her daughter.”

“This period has been unimaginably hard on the marriage and the family,” she continued. “Mr Masterson was always present for Ms Phillips during her most difficult times of her life. Ms Phillips acknowledges that Mr Masterson is a wonderful father to their daughter.”

On 7 September, the That ’70s Show star was convicted of raping two women between 2001 and 2003. Masterson, 47, was given a sentence of 30 years to life.

Their separation comes after sources claimed Phillips had “no plans” to end their marriage following his conviction. “She has had a very difficult time since the conviction,” a source told People on 14 September. “She loves Danny and has no plans to file for divorce. She will be by his side for it all.”

Phillips remained steadfast in her support for Masterson during the trial, where she was seen weeping in court as her husband was jailed for 30 years. After his sentence was handed down by Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Charlaine Olmedo, Masterson blew a kiss to Phillips, who was wearing dark glasses inside the courtroom.

She also penned a letter to Judge Charlaine Olmedo, advocating for her husband’s character as someone who’s been a “life-saving partner” to her. “I am writing to you to ask that you consider this information when sentencing my husband, Danny Masterson,” the 43-year-old model and actor wrote.

“I can say that Danny has literally been a life-saving partner to me,” Phillips said. “I depended on Danny to take care of me and our daughter. I always felt that she would be okay because Danny is an amazing father. He was devoted to our daughter, would read her books, take her on walks and to ballet lessons. I never once heard him complain. The two were inseparable.”

Phillips explained that Masterson has always encouraged her sobriety after she received rehabilitation treatment for drug abuse. She also confessed how “heartbroken” she and her daughter will be with Masterson in jail.

“More than anything, she loves her father. When he calls us each day, she ends with ‘I love you too much Daddy,’” she wrote. “We need him more than you can imagine. I know he has been convicted of serious crimes. But the man I married has only been an extraordinary husband to me and a devoted father to our daughter.”

Phillips and Masterson were married in 2011 after meeting at a Las Vegas poker tournament in 2004. Their daughter, Fianna, was born in 2014. The Almost Famous actor is the daughter of The Mamas & The Papas musician John Phillips and his third wife, Geneviève Waïte.

The Independent has contacted representatives for Phillips and Masterson for comment.