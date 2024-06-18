Stay ahead of the curve with our weekly guide to the latest trends, fashion, relationships and more Stay ahead of the curve with our weekly guide to the latest trends, fashion, relationships and more SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy

Former New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick is reportedly dating an ex-college cheerleader nearly 50 years his junior.

TMZ was first to report about the eight-time Super Bowl champion’s rumored relationship on June 14. Jordon Hudson, a 24-year-old former competitive cheerleader, has reportedly been dating Belichick, 72, following his split from longtime girlfriend Linda Holliday.

A source close to Hudson, who was cheerleader at Bridgewater State University in Massachusetts, told the outlet that Hudson first met Belichick on a flight from Boston to Florida in 2021. Her former classmate shared with TMZ a photo of the supposed autograph he signed for Hudson upon their first meeting – inside her textbook titled, Deductive Logic.

“Jordan, Thanks for giving me a course in logic! Safe travels!” the message appeared to read, along with Belichick’s signature and the date February 11, 2021. According to TMZ, the pair exchanged numbers and remained in contact over the years.

The reported couple were first spotted in public together as early as January 2023, seven months before Belichick’s breakup with Holliday was confirmed. That same month, Belichick and Hudson were seen once again in New Orleans, Louisiana. He had also spectated a cheerleading competition in Maryland last March, and the pair reportedly attended Tom Brady’s Patriots Hall of Fame induction ceremony together just last week, according to Hudson’s Instagram Story from the event.

open image in gallery New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick speaks during press conference after game against the New York Jets at Gillette Stadium on January 7, 2024 in Foxborough, Massachusetts ( Getty Images )

The former competitive cheerleader describes herself in her Instagram bio as a “philosopher,” “entrepreneur,” and an avid “bird-er.” While attending BSU, Hudson won a national championship title with her cheerleading squad in 2021. According to her LinkedIn page, Hudson graduated from BSU in May 2022 with a bachelor’s degree in philosophy. She received her cosmetology license at the New England Hair Academy (NEHA) while enrolled at BSU, and previously worked as a henna tattoo artist.

In March this year, Hudson competed in the Miss Maine USA pageant where she represented the town of Hancock. She was the first runner-up behind Anne Baldridge. Hudson was also presented with the Pageantry Spirit Award at the Miss US of America Pageant in February 2021.

Belichick and Holliday were together for 16 years before their "relationship ran its course” and they split in 2023. A source told People in September last year that Belichick and Holliday, 60, had “been pretty separate for a while.”

“Bill is all about football and very busy now. He doesn’t want a lot of public attention on this,” the source said. At the time of the breakup news, Holliday had served as the president of the Bill Belichick Foundation, which apparently made their split more complicated.

“They have issues to clear up that come from a long relationship as well as her role in his professional life,” the source added.

The former Patriots head coach was married to ex-wife Debby Clarke Belichick from 1977 to 2006. They share three adult children together – daughter Amanda, and sons Steve and Brian.

The Independent has contacted representatives for Belichick for comment.