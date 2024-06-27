Bill Gates’ daughter Jennifer is pregnant with second child

Stay ahead of the curve with our weekly guide to the latest trends, fashion, relationships and more Stay ahead of the curve with our weekly guide to the latest trends, fashion, relationships and more SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy

Jennifer Gates has revealed that she and husband Nayel Nassar are expecting their second child.

The daughter of Microsoft founder, Bill Gates, took to Instagram this week to announce that the couple have a child on the way. “Leila, being promoted to big sister,” she captioned the post, featuring a photo of her cradling her baby bump while holding her one-year-old daughter’s hand.

Many were quick to offer her and Nassar their congratulations in the post’s comments. Among them were her mother, Melinda French Gates who wrote: “I couldn’t be more excited for you, Nayel, and Leila! Love you.”

Melinda and Bill were married for 27 years. In a recent interview published by Time, she reflected on her life at home in 2020 leading up to her separation and later divorce in 2021.

She talked about the breakup, which came with two of their three children living at home with them during Covid-19.

“It gave us the privacy to do what needed to be done in private,” she said about going through the split during the pandemic. “You know, I separated first before I made the full decision about a divorce. And to be able to do that in private while I’m still trying to take care of the kids, while still making certain decisions about how you’re going to disentangle your life — thank God.”

She was asked if the divorce would affect the couple’s charity, the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation. Melinda admitted that she spent much time considering that.

“I thought a lot about my three children,” she said. “But I certainly thought about the effect on the foundation. Those are the three biggest buckets: me, the kids, and the foundation. And I wanted to make sure that when we came through it to the other side — when I came through it on my side — all of those pieces were intact.”

Recently Jennifer graduated from medical school and announced that she had matched at Mount Sinai on the pediatrics research pathway.

“Dr Gates, MD, MPH. Can’t believe we’ve reached this moment, a little girl’s childhood aspiration come true,” she captioned her Instagram post, with a picture of her in cap and gown as she celebrated her achievement.

“It’s been a whirlwind of learning, exams, late nights, tears, discipline, and many moments of self-doubt, but the highs certainly outweighed the lows these past five years. I am deeply grateful for this experience and so indebted and thankful to my professors, mentors, friends and family for their endless support along the way.”

Meanwhile, another of the couple’s daughters, Phoebe Gates, has revealed she’s in a relationship with Paul McCartney’s grandson, Arthur Donald (Mary McCartney’s son).

In a photo diary for Nylon, the youngest Gates child documented her graduation from Stanford University, where she received a bachelor of science degree in human biology in three years instead of the typical four.

While sharing photos from the ceremony, the fashion entrepreneur shared an image of herself with the 25-year-old. “My boyfriend, Arthur, giving me a lift post-ceremony,” Phoebe wrote underneath a photo of her being carried on Arthur’s back.