Bill Maher has shared his blunt response to criticism surrounding his dating choices.

The Real Time with Bill Maher host recently appeared on The Skinny Confidential’s Him and Her podcast, where he revealed he was not currently in a relationship. However, he does have a specific type of woman he’s interested in.

“I’m not looking. I’m good,” he told podcast co-hosts Michael Bosstick and Lauryn Evarts Bosstick. While Maher is not pursuing a relationship at the moment, he did explain how some women are more drawn to him specifically because of his “unavailability.”

“Nothing that I could have predicted when I was your age came to pass. Like, I would never have imagined that at this age, anyone – and again, like I’ll say this just generally – my dating is not age-appropriate,” Maher admitted.

Most recently, the 68-year-old political commentator was spotted with actor Al Pacino’s ex-girlfriend, Noor Alfallah, 30. While Maher did not explicitly mention rumors of his relationship with Alfallah during the podcast episode, the film producer recently dispelled the rumors while speaking to TMZ on October 17.

“Bill’s my friend, just my friend,” she told the outlet. “He’s great though, but we are just friends.”

Bill Maher admits his dating choices are ‘not age-appropriate’ after he’s spotted with Al Pacino’s 30-year-old ex-girlfriend, Noor Alfallah ( Getty Images )

The podcast co-hosts then asked Maher if his dating preferences could sometimes be viewed in an “unorthodox context,” and whether his potential romances are younger than someone his own age.

“Not just perceived, they literally are,” he replied. “The people who are pissed off at that, f*** you. You do you, I do me. You do what works for you.”

Maher also explained why he has never gotten married, simply admitting that he “didn’t believe” in marriage. “It’s not Hinduism, there’s no belief in it,” he added. “It would ruin everything. I mean, I’m not going to. I love to talk about this subject, but it’s tough because I also don’t really ever want to divulge the details of my own personal life.”

Although the comedian said that remaining unmarried “works” for him, he reminded listeners that there is no need to do what is expected of them, such as getting married. Instead, he believed that people should do what works best for them.

“It certainly was in my head for way too long, that you [have to] find the one, like it’s an Easter egg hunt and you find the egg, and then everything’s perfect,” Maher said on the podcast. “That’s certainly not the way I’ve ever seen life work, and didn’t work for me.”

He continued: “It’s not that I don’t believe in marriage or acknowledge that some people do have good marriages. I know people who would be lost without this.”

Pacino and Alfallah’s split was confirmed earlier this month when People asked the Godfather star about his relationship with the producer, which he simply described as a “friendship.”

A representative for Pacino later told the publication: “Al and Noor are very good friends, have been for years, and are co-parents to their son Roman.”

In November 2023, legal documents obtained by TMZ confirmed that Pacino has visitation rights over their son Roman, while Alfallah has primary custody. Last year, the Hollywood star welcomed his fourth child at age 83, his publicist confirmed to The Independent in June 2023.