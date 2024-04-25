Billie Eilish admits she used to hate her iconic blue hair

Stay ahead of the curve with our weekly guide to the latest trends, fashion, relationships and more Stay ahead of the curve with our weekly guide to the latest trends, fashion, relationships and more Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Billie Eilish may sport a succinct style in terms of fashion, but when it comes to her hair, she’s very versatile with the colour.

From red roots to stark silver, the “What Was I Made For?” singer has gone around the colour wheel in dye shades, signifying different eras. Yet, Eilish, 22, hasn’t loved all the hair hues, particularly the blonde and blue.

In conversation with Rolling Stone, the “lovely” artist got into the nitty-gritty, disclosing the look that sent her into an “identity crisis”. For the 2021 Met Gala, “In America: A Lexicon of Fashion,” Eilish showed up with bleach blonde hair, fitting her model Barbie doll with an old Hollywood aesthetic. She had made the drastic change to her hair in March to follow the delicate release of her album, Happier Than Ever. Yet, being a blonde didn’t exactly make her the “happiest ever”.

“I dyed my hair blonde, and I immediately was like: ‘Oh, I have no idea who I am,’” she told the magazine in its 24 April cover story.

The vocalist also reflected on her days with blue hair, the colour that led her style while she was first gaining traction in her career.

She confessed: “Dude, what’s so interesting to me is that blue has always been my least-favourite colour. Which is so stupid because my hair was blue for years. But I didn’t mean for it to be — that was an accident.”

“Somebody put too much toner in my white hair and suddenly it was lavendery-blue, and then I kept getting it blue, and then I was known as this blue-haired girl, and I f***ing hated it,” Eilish continued. “I went months and months trying to get the colour out, and then I had this teal hair. But over the last couple of years, I’ve just been like: ‘Wait, blue is so who I am at my core.’”

Now, Eilish is donning black hair for the rollout of her third album, Hit Me Hard and Soft, which is set to release on 17 May.

Eilish recently surprised fans by gracing the Coachella Valley Music Festival stage with Lana Del Ray. The “Summertime Sadness” creator invited Eilish to sing two songs with her, “Ocean Eyes” and “Video Games,’” for her 12 April headline set.

Fans in the crowd screamed at the sight of the two music icons performing together. Online, the adoration consumed Coachella threads with eager viewers admitting they were devastated they didn’t witness the crossover in person.

“Lana Del Ray and Billie Eilish sung video games together at Coachella no one speak to me,” an obsessed fan wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Another added: “Lana Del Ray and Billie Eilish singing video games at Coachella has my heart.”