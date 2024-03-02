Billie Eilish reveals how a dream about Christian Bale led to a breakup

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Lifestyle Edit email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Billie Eilish revealed that she broke up with an old boyfriend over a dream she had of Christian Bale.

In a pre-Oscars interview with Amelia Dimoldenberg, Eilish admitted that seeing The Dark Knight actor in her dream led her to realise that her relationship at the time simply was not working.

“I got to be real,” Eilish said, causing her older brother and collaborator Finneas to laugh. “A couple years ago I had a dream about Christian Bale and it was at a little cafe in the sunlight, and it made me realise that I had to break up with my boyfriend.”

“No, like, genuinely. I woke up and I was like [gasps] and I came to my senses,” she added.

The dream led Eilish to come to her senses and she shortly after broke up with her boyfriend at the time. The revelation came on the heels of the “What Was I Made For?” singer admitting that Batman was her favourite superhero. She told the “Chicken Shop Date” host that she didn’t “really know much about superheroes,” but believed that “Batman is the one.”

Elsewhere in the interview, Eilish candidly spoke about which Spice Girl was her favourite as well as her “violent” tendencies during Uno. She also admitted that she hates it when interviewers on red carpets ask her, “Are you happy?”

Eilish’s comments come after the end of her last public relationship with the Neighbourhood’s Jesse Rutherford, who was ten years her senior. Their age gap faced a lot of public backlash, most of which was exacerbated after they made light of their age gap with an odd couple costume that included Eilish dressed as a baby while Rutherford was an old man. The pair ultimately broke up after less than a year together.

Before Rutherford, the nine-time Grammy winner dated actor Matthew Tyler Vorce - another man who was 10 years older than her - between 2021 and 2022. The pair allegedly broke up over cheating rumours. Vorce eventually took to his Instagram story to put the cheating rumours to bed, writing at the time: “Nobody cheated on anyone. Relationships end. Simple as that. Creating rumors and LYING on the internet is dangerous.”

This isn’t the only time the “Happier Than Ever” singer’s love life has come under scrutiny, with Variety seemingly “outing” her during a red carpet interview for its November 2023 Hitmakers event. She later slammed the outlet for putting the focus on her sexuality rather than her work.

“Thanks Variety for my award and for also outing me on a red carpet at 11 a.m. instead of talking about anything else that matters,” she vented on Instagram at the time. “I like boys and girls leave me alone about it please literally who cares stream ‘What Was I Made For.’”

The singer is nominated for an Academy Award for Best Original Song for “What Was I Made For?” off of the Barbie soundtrack, and is set to perform the song live at the awards ceremony on 10 March.