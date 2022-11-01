Jump to content

Billie Eilish appears to confirm relationship with Jesse Rutherford

The pair was first spotted together last week outside of a restaurant in Los Angeles.

Amber Raiken
New York
Tuesday 01 November 2022 17:54
Comments

Billie Eilish appeared to confirm her relationship with Jesse Rutherford in her latest Instagram post.

On Tuesday, the 20-year-old singer shared a sequence of photos and videos that were taken during her Halloween celebrations. In the last image of the post, she could be seen dressed up as a baby with a large hat and blonde wig on.

This photo also seemingly confirmed her relationship with 31-year-old Rutherford, who appeared next to her dressed up as an old man.

In the caption of the post, the “Happier Than Ever” singer wrote: “Life is craaaaaaaaaaaaaaazy…happy halloween.”

Multiple fans went to the comments to ask her about her potential new love interest.

“SO WE POSTING JESSE NOW??” one Instagram user asked, while another said: “Last slide is interesting babe…”

Other people shared their candid thoughts about the potential couple’s costumes.

“Strange costume idea,” one wrote in the comments, while a second fan added: “Girlll not the baby & old man costume.”

Photos of the duo on Halloween first made headlines on Monday, after fans were quick to suggest that the costumes appeared to be their way of poking fun at their age gap. The pair also faced widespread backlash for seemingly trying to make light of a continued concern about their differences in age.

Other fans defended Rutherford and Eilish from the online criticism.

Although Eilish and Rutherford haven’t publicly spoken out to confirm their relationship, they first sparked romance rumours last week when they were seen kissing outside of a restaurant in Los Angeles. Three days prior to this outing, they were spotted holding hands at Universal Studios’ Halloween Horror Nights.

After reports about the duo’s apparent relationship first circulated, fans slammed their age gap and claimed that they have supposedly known each other for a while, after then 15-year-old Eilish took a photo with then 26-year-old Rutherford in 2017.

When contacted by The Independent, a representative for Eilish declined to comment. The Independent has contacted a representative for Rutherford for comment.

