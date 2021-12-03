Billie Eilish has returned to her brunette locks after having spent the past year sporting platinum blonde hair.

The 19-year-old shocked fans when she debuted her new hairstyle in March ahead of the release of her new album, Happier Than Ever.

At the time, Eilish shared a video to her Instagram in which she unveiled the platinum blonde style. The video has since gained more than 47 million views.

In September, the singer explained why she chose to dye her hair blonde.

In an interview with Elle magazine, Eilish said her previous hair colour, her signature acid green and black, made her feel like she “couldn’t go anywhere”.

Speaking to Elle, Eilish said: “I couldn’t go anywhere with that hair because it was so obviously me. I wanted anonymity.”

She explained that she had become so used to being recognised for her hair in public that even after she went blonde, she instinctively tried to hide her head.

“I went to a park with a friend, and I was like, ‘No, I can’t take off my hood!’ I was terrified of the paparazzi and these stalkers I’ve had.”

Another factor behind the decision to dye her hair blonde, Eilish explained, was to mark the new album.

“I had no goal of ‘this is going to make everybody think differently of me’. I’ve had different-coloured hair and vibes for everything I’ve ever done. I wanted this album to have its own thing.”

Now, however, Eilish has gone back to a more natural look by dying her locks brown.

On Thursday, she posted a photograph of herself on Instagram showing her new hair.

“Miss me?” the singer captioned the post, which has since garnered more than 8 million likes.