Billie Eilish isn’t planning on candidly speaking about her sexuality anytime soon.

The Hit Me Hard and Soft artist sent the internet into a frenzy last year when she unintentionally came out during an interview with Variety. Now, the 22-year-old has revealed she has no desire to share details about her dating life moving forward.

“I wish no one knew anything about my sexuality or anything about my dating life. Ever, ever, ever,” Eilish told Vogue in a November 2024 cover story. “And I hope that they never will again. And I’m never talking about my sexuality ever again. And I’m never talking about who I’m dating ever again.”

Back in November 2023, the “What Was I Made For?” vocalist sat down with Variety to talk about womanhood, comparing it to war. In the discussion for Variety’s Power of Women issue, Eilish said that while she couldn’t ever fully relate to girls, she’s always “loved them.”

“I love them so much. I love them as people. I’m attracted to them as people. I’m attracted to them for real,” she admitted.

open image in gallery Billie Eilish first addressed her sexuality last year in an interview with Variety ( Getty Images for LA28 )

Fans were quick to pick up on Eilish’s not-so-subtle comment hinting at her sexuality. The “Ocean Eyes” singer watched as the internet blew up, freaking out over her admission of attraction. However, Eilish wasn’t so much shocked as she was confused by the reaction.

Speaking to Variety a month later, the Oscar-winning artist said she wasn’t planning on coming out during her interview because she assumed her sexuality was already known.

“But I kind of thought, ‘Wasn’t it obvious?’ I didn’t realize people didn’t know. I just don’t really believe in it. I’m just like, ‘Why can’t we just exist?’ I’ve been doing this for a long time, and I just didn’t talk about it. Whoops,” Eilish remarked.

Eilish has since released a series of “confessions” – as described by her brother, Finneas O’Connell, to Vogue – titled Hit Me Hard and Soft, her third studio album. One track, “Lunch,” seemingly addresses her sexuality with the lyrics: “I could eat this girl for lunch. Yeah, she dances on my tongue. Tastes like she might be the one.”

Most recently, the music icon collaborated with Charli XCX on a remix track for her Brat album called “Guess,” a raunchy ballad about a woman realizing her sexuality through curiosity.

While Eilish seems to be confidently exposing her dating interests in her music, she’s not exactly thrilled about the constant attention surrounding this aspect of her life. “I guess I also underestimate that things I say will be blown up into the biggest news of the whole world,” she noted to Vogue. “That’s so unnatural. We’re all babies. We’re all little kids growing up and learning ourselves.”

Elsewhere during the cover story, Eilish took the opportunity to explain her fears about living as a woman in the US. With the 2024 presidential election less than a month away, the singer has focused on using her platform to encourage voter registration, as well as opening up about her passion in advocating for women’s rights.

As for who she’s voting for, Eilish and O’Connell were quick to endorse the Democratic nominee and current US Vice President, Kamala Harris. “First female president? Would be really amazing. I would love to feel safe as a woman in my country,” she told Vogue.