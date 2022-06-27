A wax figure of Billie Eilish was unveiled by the Hollywood Wax Museum earlier this week. Sort of.

The 20-year-old pop star’s wax figure instantly became the subject of many viral memes on Sunday after photos of it were shared to social media. The internet criticised the wax figure for bearing no resemblance to Eilish, but not without sharing some hilarious reactions too.

On 26 June, celebrity gossip account Pop Crave posted a picture of the wax museum’s latest creation – which was inspired by Eilish’s Oscar look in 2020 – to Twitter. While elements of the wax figure somewhat resembled the “Ocean Eyes” singer, like her hair and nails, the wax figure’s face is an uncanny valley version of Eilish.

“They need to stop making these wax figures,” said one Twitter user in response to the pictures of the wax figure.

“That’s barely eilish bro,” joked someone else.

“That does not look like billie,” one user wrote.

Of course, the wax figure did elicit comparisons to some other famous faces – just not Billie’s.

Many remarked that the wax figure looked more like Marlon and Shawn Wayans’ characters from the 2004 movie White Chicks. “Their lost triplet,” one person said.

One Twitter user saw a closer resemblance to actress Leslie Grossman from the FX series American Horror Story, while another couldn’t help but think the wax figure looked like comedian Nick Kroll’s character Liz from the Kroll Show.

The unveiling of the wax figure comes just one day after Billie Eilish headlined the 2022 Glastonbury Festival over the weekend. The “bad guy” singer made history during her Friday night set as the festival’s youngest ever solo headliner, where she gave a five-star performance.

Eilish also addressed the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn the landmark ruling Roe v Wade, which legalised abortion throughout the United States nearly 50 years ago.

“Today is a really dark day for women in the US,” Eilish told the Pyramid Stage crowd, before a performance of her song “Your Power”.

“I’m just gonna say that because I can’t bear to think about it any longer in this moment,” she said.

The Independent has contacted Hollywood Wax Museum for comment.