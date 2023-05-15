Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Billie Lourd has paid tribute to her late mother Carrie Fisher in an emotional Mother’s Day post.

The US and some other parts of the world marked Mother’s Day on Sunday (14 May). Lourd, who is a mother of two herself, shared an old photograph of her and Carrie standing side by side and posing with their hands pressed together.

She wrote that although she has been a mother for nearly three years, she still thinks of Carrie whenever she hears the phrase “Happy Mother’s Day”.

“Even though it’s been over six years since she died, when I first wake up, this still feels like her day – not mine,” Lourd said. “But as the day goes on, I remember it is my day too now.

“I am a mother to two magical little creatures that I adore to my core and there is nothing that brings me more joy than being their mother. And even though she’s not here, it’s still her day. It’s our day now.”

The 30-year-old actor, who is married to Austen Rydell, described the feeling as “both sad and weirdly beautiful at the same time”, adding that “with the magic of life comes the reality of grief”.

She concluded her post by wishing her followers a Happy Mother’s Day but also acknowledged other complicated feelings that may arise with the day.

“Happy Mother’s Day but also griefy [sic]/lonely/estranged/frustrated/etc Mother’s Day! Mixed Emotions Mother’s Day! … Sending my love to anyone and everyone out there who needs it. You are not alone,” she wrote.

Earlier this month, on 4 May, Lourd was present at a ceremony held in honour of Carrie’s Hollywood Walk of Fame star.

Before the ceremony, she shared a rare statement about her decision not to invite her mother’s siblings to the event in response to social media posts from her aunts and uncles complaining about not getting an invitation.

“Because they publicly attacked me, I have to publicly respond,” she said in a statement to The Hollywood Reporter. “The truth is I did not invite them to this ceremony. They know why.”

(L-R) Matt Fritch, Hugo Soto-Martinez, Mark Hamill, Billie Lourd, Steve Nissen and Ellen K attend the ceremony for Carrie Fisher being honored posthumously with a Star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on May 04, 2023 (Getty Images)

She chose not to involve them after they did “multiple interviews” and sold “individual books for a lot of money” following her mother’s death.

“I found out they had done this through the press,” she continued. “They never consulted me or considered how this would affect our relationship.

“The truth of my mum’s very complicated relationship with her family is only known by me and those who were close to her.”