A complete timeline of Billy Ray Cyrus and Firerose’s relationship

Billy Ray Cyrus promised to give his heart to Firerose forever when they said “I do” back in October 2023, but the plan has since changed.

On June 11, TMZ broke the news that the “Achy Breaky Heart” singer had filed for divorce from his wife of only seven months. The 62-year-old country star tied the knot with the 34-year-old music artist on October 10, 2023. Now, Cyrus is requesting a complete annulment, claiming their marriage was based on fraud. According to court documents obtained by the outlet, the former Disney Channel actor also cited “irreconcilable differences” and “inappropriate marital conduct” as causes for their separation.

Cyrus reportedly gave Firerose – real name, Johanna Rosie – a deadline to move out of their house and allegedly paid over $500 per night for 10 days of temporary housing. After the 10 days, Cyrus allegedly plans to pay Firerose $5,000 a month for – 90 days or until their divorce is finalized – to look for her own housing in Tennessee, per the court documents. The country performer will pay his ex the $5,000 sum on the first of each month.

As the former couple works out the details of their split, below is a complete timeline of their relationship, from their first interaction to Cyrus’ divorce filing.

2007: Billy Ray Cyrus and Firerose meet on the set of Hannah Montana

In 2007, the ex-pair was introduced on the set of the Disney Channel hit show, Hannah Montana. Firerose wasn’t filming with Cyrus or his daughter, Miley, for the series, but she was auditioning nearby. During a conversation with Kelly Clarkson on her eponymous talk show, after their nuptials, Cyrus and Firerose opened up about their impromptu meeting.

The “After The Storm” vocalist recalled stepping out of an audition on the Sunset Gala in Hollywood. She had a run-in with Cyrus’ dog, Tex.

“It is actually a funny story because I was walking out of an audition on the Sunset Gala in Hollywood and Billy’s dog at the time, Tex, who was the most beautiful German shepherd you have ever seen — he was tapped into some divine purpose,” she told Clarkson.

Cyrus remembered standing by a group of pine trees, which reminded him of Tennessee, when Firerose strolled by. He said: “On that given day, Firerose came out of the front door. There was almost a moment of, I don’t know, recognition. I was like: ‘This girl’s a star.’”

The “Could’ve Been Me” creator was married to Tish Cyrus. The pair had tied the knot 14 years prior. Cyrus and Tish share Brandi, 36, Trace, 34, Miley, 30, Braison, 29, and Noah, 24. Before marrying the manager in 1993, the “Achy Breaky Heart” singer welcomed Christopher Cody, 31, with his ex-girlfriend Kristen Luckey. Meanwhile, Cyrus adopted Tish’s two children – Brandi and Trace – who she had with her ex-husband, Baxter Neal Helson.

2021: Cyrus and Firerose collaborate on the song “New Day”

Because Cyrus was married to Tish Cyrus, his relationship with Firerose remained professional. In July 2021, Cyrus and Firerose took their professional relationship to the next level, collaborating on a new song, “New Day.” The musical pair performed their new track on the Today Show in Australia and CNN.

2022: Cyrus files for divorce from Tish

A year later, Tish filed for divorce from the “Butterfly Fly Away” artist. Us Magazine broke the news in April, sharing how the cause for their split was listed as “irreconcilable differences,” per the court documents obtained by the outlet.

Three months after Tish’s filing, Cyrus and Firerose performed together again. In July, the two took the stage at the Grand Ole Opry, a country music radio broadcast in Nashville.

Then, a month later, Firerose posted a selfie with Cyrus, honoring the singer on his birthday. On Instagram, she wrote: “The world is a better place with you in it. Happy Birthday Billy.” She signed the message with a red heart emoji.

2022: Cyrus and Firerose announce their engagement

Not even a year after his split from Tish, Cyrus made plans to spend the rest of his life with Firerose. The couple had been spending increasingly more time together, sharing sweet videos of them driving around in the car. However, they had never officially confirmed their romantic relationship until they posted their engagement.

Cyrus hard launched their engagement on Instagram in October 2022. He shared a selfie of the two of them, Firerose wrapped around him with a shiny diamond on her finger. “Happy Autumn,” his caption read.

“Happiness is everything,” he wrote in a November 2022 post of the two of them. Cyrus’ social media page became a collage of the happy couple, soon-to-be newlyweds, posing together with Firerose’s ring on display.

2023: Cyrus and Firerose get married

The announcement of their nuptials came in a joint post on Instagram. The happy couple was seen an intimate embrace – Firerose donning a lacy long-sleeve gown, while Cyrus stuck to a classic black tux with his long tresses pulled into his trademark loose braids.

“10/10/23 will always be the beautiful, joyous day that our two souls united as one in holy matrimony,” the pair wrote. “It was the most perfect, ethereal celebration of love we could have ever imagined.”

“For both of us to hear the preacher say, ‘Billy Ray and Firerose Cyrus…,” they continued. “I now pronounce you husband and wife’ that was the sacred moment our new forever began. Long Live Love!”

Pictures shared from the day featured a backdrop of greenery as Cyrus and Firerose laid in an open field. The vacant area enclosed by rolling hills gave way to a sense of serenity. And the pop of red and pink in the bridal bouquet added an ethereal touch to the otherwise wispy setting.

2024: Firerose celebrates their six-month anniversary on Instagram

In April 2024, Firerose expressed her love and adoration for Cyrus in a heartwarming post on Instagram. She honored their six-month wedding anniversary with a few photos from their big day. “Six months ago I married this man. Life isn’t always easy… but it sure helps when your husband’s also your best friend. Thank you Lord,” her caption read.

On April 19, seven days after their supposed anniversary, Cyrus shared an image of them on Instagram. But while Firerose posted to commemorate their wedding day, the guitarist only posted a selfie of them with the caption: “So much to be grateful for.”

2024: Cyrus files for divorce from Firerose

On June 11, 2024, it was confirmed that Cyrus had filed for divorce from Firerose after seven months together.

The Independent has contacted representatives for Cyrus and Firerose for comments.