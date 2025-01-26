Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Trace Cyrus has claimed that his father, Billy Ray Cyrus, has “taken legal action” against him.

The 35-year-old musician took to Instagram on Saturday (January 25) to make the claim about his father amid their ongoing family rift. His post came days after he initially pleaded for Billy Ray to get help, following the singer’s viral and “disastrous” performance at Donald Trump’s Inaugural Ball.

“Dad my message was beyond loving,” Trace wrote. “I could have been extremely honest about a lot more but I don’t want to put your business out there like that. But for you to threaten me with legal action for wanting you to get help is a disgrace.”

There were no further details on what the “legal action” entailed.

Trace then expressed how upset and disappointed he was at the “Old Town Road” singer, before urging him again to get help.

“You should be ashamed of yourself,” he continued. “I will always love you but I no longer respect you as a man. Everyone close to you is terrified to tell you how they really feel. I’m not. Get help.”

The Independent has contacted representatives for Billy Ray for comment.

Billy Ray Cyrus's son Trace claims singer is taking 'legal action' against him after public plea to father

As Trace addressed the alleged legal action, Billy Ray’s other son Braison — who produced his father’s recently announced album — also issued a statement about the family.

“I don’t have any bad feelings toward anyone in my family,” Braison told People on Saturday.

During the Liberty Ball, Billy Ray caused consternation by wandering around the stage during a half-hearted rendition of “Old Town Road,” his 2019 collaboration with Lil Nas X. At one point, he even addressed the stage crew, explaining that he couldn’t hear his guitar.

“Check? Is anybody awake? Y’all want me to sing more or you want me to just get the hell off the stage?” he said. “In life, when you have technical difficulties, you just gotta keep going, or as President Trump would say, ‘You gotta fight.’”

Days later, Trace posted his emotional, open letter to his father, sharing his family’s concerns.

“Since my earliest memories, all I can remember is being obsessed with you and thinking you were the coolest person ever,” Trace wrote on Instagram on January 23. “I wanted to be just like you. The day you adopted me was the happiest day of my life. Sadly the man that I wanted so desperately to be just like I barely recognize now. It seems this world has beaten you down and it’s become obvious to everyone but you.”

open image in gallery His post came days after he initially pleaded for Billy Ray to get help, following the singer’s viral and “disastrous” performance at Donald Trump’s Inaugural Ball ( Getty Images )

Trace acknowledged that his father might be upset with his post but he “really could care less,” adding: “Me and the girls have been genuinely worried about you for years but you’ve pushed all of us away.”

Billy Ray and his ex, Tish Cyrus, have two daughters, singers Miley, 32, and Noah, 24; and one son, Braison, 30. Billy Ray adopted Tish’s two children, Brandi, 37, and Trace, 35, from her previous marriage to Baxter Neal Helson. The country singer also shares a 32-year-old son, Christopher, with ex-girlfriend Kristin Luckey.

“We are all hanging on to memories of the man we once knew and hoping for the day he returns,” Trace continued in his letter. “You’re not healthy Dad and everyone is noticing it. Just like I showed up for you at mamaws funeral when you didn’t expect me to, I’m still here right now.”

Days later, Billy Ray’s ex-wife Firerose — who he split from in June 2024 after eight months of marriage — also spoke out.

“What’s being seen in public now reflects much of what I experienced in private during our relationship,” she told Page Six. “It’s very sad to see those same struggles continue for him, but I’m glad the truth is coming to light — for his potential good because healing is only possible when you confront the truth and accept there’s a problem.”

Amid the family drama, Billy Ray has announced that he’ll be releasing an album, produced by Braison.

“This is art imitating life, imitating art,” he said of his new music in a statement on Friday. “It starts and ends with art. Braison is very talented and ’25 is his year. I’m glad to be a part of it. This record is gonna be special. I’m gearing up for what will be the journey of a lifetime.”