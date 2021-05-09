Bindi Irwin celebrates her first Mother’s Day with portrait showing her late father holding her daughter

Bindi Irwin has celebrated her first Mother’s Day as a parent with a family portrait portraying her late father Steve Irwin.

On Sunday, Irwin, who recently gave birth to her and her husband Chandler Powell’s first child, a daughter named Grace Warrior, posted the portrait, which sees the newborn cradled in her grandfather’s arms.

“Celebrating my first Mother’s Day. This day embodies the extraordinary gift of family. Thank you to ‘The Monkey Brush’ for bringing my family and Chandler’s together in these stunning works of art. I wish we could all be together but sometimes life has other plans,” the 22-year-old captioned the photo. “To my beautiful daughter, always know that you are loved beyond description.”

Irwin also shared the drawing, which includes her mother Sue, her brother and Powell, on her Stories, where she added the caption: “Family forever.”

In a second portrait, the couple, who welcomed their first child on 25 March, can be seen posing with Powell’s family.

On Powell’s Instagram, he also honoured his wife’s first Mother’s Day with a photo of the couple holding their newborn.

“Happy Mother’s Day to my amazing wife,” the new father wrote. “This is your first Mother’s Day yet it feels like you’ve been doing this forever. Grace and I are both lucky and grateful to have you in our lives. We love you so much.”

Irwin’s emotional post remembering the late Crocodile Hunter star comes after she paid tribute to her own mother earlier this week, sharing a photo of the pair wearing their matching Australia Zoo uniforms.

“Thank you for showing me the infinite power of a mama’s love. You are the real life Wonder Woman. I love you beyond description,” Irwin captioned the photo.

Since becoming a mother, Irwin has kept her fans regularly updated with her daughter’s progress. Last month, Irwin shared a photo of the infant in an Australia Zoo outfit, revealing that her daughter had received her “first khakis” and met the zoo’s tortoises in celebration of becoming one month old.

“We’re so proud of our Wildlife Warrior princess. I know our darling girl is going to grow up caring for Mother Earth and all her animals,” she added at the time.