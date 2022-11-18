Teen rages after paying £130 for ‘abomination’ birthday cake
Social media users compare offending dessert to a ‘kids volcano school project’
A young British woman has taken to Facebook to vent her frustration after ordering herself an 18th birthday cake from a professional baker at a cost of £130 and receiving an “abomination” in return.
Writing in the group “What I Asked For VS What I Got”, which is dedicated to consumer nightmares and customer service fails, the teen explained that she had become suspicious even before the disappointing end result had arrived when the baker she had commissioned repeatedly asked her to resend a photograph of the kind of dessert she wanted.
“This was a professional baker and I had to send in the inspiration picture three times as they couldn’t remember what I had wanted,” she said.
When the birthday cake finally arrived, intended to be the centrepiece of a party buffet, it was allegedly covered in candle wax, decorated with dead flowers and shonky icing and deemed to be inedible, a far cry from the relatively simple and elegant design submitted.
The complainant said she had “no words” to express her disappointment but reported that she has since received a full refund.
Other members of the group clearly relished the disaster, chipping in with gleeful descriptions of the horror depicted in the accompanying crime scene photographs.
One suggested it looked “like a kids volcano school project”, another wondered if it had been “baked in 1982” and others speculated that it might be made of Play-Doh or even “chewed bubblegum”.
“She definitely dropped the cake, picked it up and gave it to you,” one commentator said.
“There’s no way the baker looked at this and said ‘this is fine’,” said another, evidently aghast.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies