Jump to content
Support us
Contribute
Login
Support us
Contribute
Login

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Mindy Kaling and her daughter visit planetarium with BJ Novak after addressing paternity rumours

Kaling recently spoke about rumours that BJ Novak is the father of her two children

Meredith Clark
New York
Thursday 01 September 2022 19:46
Comments

Maitreyi Ramakrishnan explains why she loves to tell people she’s related to Mindy Kaling

Mindy Kaling and her daughter recently enjoyed a night out with her former boyfriend and The Office co-star, BJ Novak.

On 28 August, the Never Have I Ever creator shared photos from a trip to the Griffith Observatory in Los Angeles with her four-year-old daughter, Katherine “Kit” Swati, and Novak, who is also Katherine’s godfather.

“My four year old had the best night of her life at our star party + Saturn spotting at @griffithobservatory!” the 43-year-old captioned her Instagram post. “We kept her up way past her bedtime and it was worth it, even though it was cloudy last night.”

“Thank you @bjnovak for sharing your passion for astronomy and for @orionbearastronomy and @griffithobservatory for a spectacular night!” she wrote.

The series of photos included a selfie of Kaling flashing a peace sign, a sweet image of Katherine staring into a telescope, and a photo of Novak holding Kaling’s daughter as she pointed out something in the sky.

Recommended

In addition to her four-year-old daughter, the Mindy Project star is also a mother to her son Spencer, who was born in September 2020. Since welcoming her daughter in December 2017, Kaling has chosen to keep the paternity of her two children private. However, that hasn’t stopped fans from speculating that Novak may be their father.

In a recent interview with Marie Claire, Kaling addressed rumours that Novak, whom she is close friends with, was her children’s father. “It doesn’t bother me. [Novak] is the godparent to both my kids – and they have such a great relationship – and so far [the rumours haven’t] affected my happiness at all, it hasn’t affected my kids or BJ,” she told the magazine.

“If that’s what is going to be titillating to people, I’ll take it,” she added.

The Massachusetts native also talked about being a single mother, and her decision to protect her children’s privacy. “I want them to be old enough to talk to me about it and [tell me] how they want me to talk about it,” she explained.

Recommended

“I’m the only parent my kids have. I think I err on the side of super cautious so that there’s less things they can potentially be mad at me about down the line.”

Mindy Kaling and BJ Novak first met while working as writers and actors on the US version of The Office in 2004. Shortly after, the two started dating. While Kaling and Novak ended their off-screen romance in 2007, the pair remained close friends until today.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in