Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Experts share tips to avoid online scams after surge in Black Friday cases

Black Friday falls on 25 November this year

Saman Javed
Friday 11 November 2022 10:38
Comments
'Fraud alert': Oprah Winfrey calls out weight loss gummies using her name and image

Experts have shared their tips to avoid being scammed this Black Friday and Cyber Monday, after purchase scams increase by a third (34 per cent) during the shopping events last year.

According to new data from Barclays, victims lost an average of £1,072 to scammers. The bank said most of the scams originated online, such as on websites, on social media and on dating apps.

Around a third of people surveyed by Barclays (32 per cent) said they had been scammed after feeling pressured to make a purchase as quickly as possible to make sure they got the best deal.

Barclays has shared its top tips for avoiding scams this year. It recommends researching and reading reviews of websites to ensure that the seller is genuine.

It also urged people to avoid blind-buying large items online like cars and smartphones and try to view the item in person first to make sure it exists.

Recommended

“Get a second opinion. Always speak to someone you trust for a second opinion, whether it is a friend, family member, or your bank,” the bank said.

It also warned against unlikely offers. Many purchase scams lure customers in with huge discounts that aren’t being offered by verified retailers, but if a deal seems too good to be true, it probably is.

Ross Martin, head of digital safety at Barclays, commented: “This year more than ever, people will be looking for the best bargains, which could lead them right into the hands of scammers, who will be advertising false offers to lure victims in.

“Just remember – ignore any pressure that is being put on you – and if a deal seems too good to be true, it probably is.”

UK Finance, a trade association for the UK banking and financial services sector, has urged people to be extra wary of offers from unverified sources, and to be mindful when clicking on links.

Recommended

It said its own research had shown a rise in criminals exploiting those shopping for Christmas gifts such as consoles, bicycles and clothing.

There has also been a rise in scams of home improvement and DIY products, such as patio heaters and sheds.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in