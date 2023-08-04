Blackpink’s Jisoo confirmed to be dating K-drama actor Ahn Bo Hyun

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Blackpink singer Jisoo has found love amid her global fame with actor Ahn Bo Hyun, their talent agencies announced.

Representatives for both stars confirmed the relationship after the Korean gossip site, Dispatch, released pictures of the pair. The pictures showed Ahn regularly visiting Jisoo’s luxury apartment in Yonsan and walking around Seoul together, looking like a couple.

Ahn’s agency, FN Entertainment, confirmed to CNN that Jisoo, 28, and Ahn, 35, are indeed dating. In a statement given to the outlet, Ahn’s team confirmed: “The two are in a stage where they are getting to know each other slowly with good feelings. We would appreciate it if you could watch the couple with a warm gaze.”

Blackpink’s team from YG Entertainment provided a similar statement to the South Korean news agency Yonhap, confirming the relationship and requesting that fans “extend warm support and understanding”.

The “FLOWER” singer’s new beau is seven years her senior at 35 and got his start in K-dramas with the 2014 series Golden Cross.

Since then, Ahn has remained a K-drama favourite and proved popular among audiences in roles in Itaewon Class and Descendants of The Sun. In 2022, Ahn received the Excellence Award, Actor in an OTT (Over-the-Top) Drama at the eighth APAN Star Awards, in recognition for his roles in both Netflix’s My Name andYumi’s Cells, a popular series adapted from the popular webtoon of the same name.

Ahn isn’t the only one in the couple with acting on his resume. Recently, Jisoo made her foray into television, starring in the lead role of Eun Yeong-ro in the controversial 2021 K-drama, Snowdrop.

So far, Jisoo is the only member of Blackpink in a confirmed relationship amid the rumours constantly swirling around the love lives of her fellow members Lisa, Rosé, and Jennie, who was reportedly holding hands with BTS’s V as seen in a viral video taken by French journalist Taoualit Amar.

Although the journalist captured the footage of the pair walking along the Seine from a distance, the outfit Jennie was wearing in the clip appeared the same as the outfit she posted on her Instagram, leading eagle-eyed fans to jump to conclusions about the Blackpink member.

Blackpink has been on a massive world tour since October 2022, promoting their second Korean studio album, Born Pink. In April, the our-piece supergroup also made history as the first K-pop group to headline Coachella.

Reflecting on whether the group should be considered trailblazers, Jisoo remarked to Elle Korea: “I think there are parts that we pioneered, as we debuted at a time when the platform was expanding and accessibility to K-pop was increasing.”

Born Pink marked Blackpink’s first album to top the chart when it debuted at number one on the Billboard200, and singles “Pink Venom” and “Shut Down” led to two number one singles on the Global 200 chart.