Blake Lively has joked about “squeezing” into one of her outfits a bit “too soon” after she gave birth to her fourth child.

The 36-year-old actor took to Instagram earlier this week to make a quip about her Michael Kors outfit, while praising the look that she wore in 2023. Lively noted that she wore the outfit after she welcomed her and husband Ryan Reynolds’ baby, whose name has not yet been publicly revealed. The beloved Hollywood couple are also parents to three daughters: James, eight, Inez, six, and Betty, three.

In the recent photos shared to her Instagram, Lively could be seen wearing a gold sequin jumpsuit, which she paired with a beige belt and matching-coloured purse. She also had her long blond hair curled and was wearing two green rings, as she wore the look to Micheal Kors 2024 runway show in September 2023. The post also included a snap of her posing with Kors while at the event.

As Lively praised the designer in the caption of her post, she also made a joke about how he convinced her to wear the jumpsuit shortly after she gave birth to her fourth child.

“2023 Memories: Only @michaelkors could get me to squeeze into gold sequins way too soon after having a baby. Love you MK,” she wrote.

The Gossip Girl star then continued her caption by referring to the layout of her home, as she was seen posing in one of her photos. More specifically, she quipped about the design of her rustic-style bedroom, bathroom, and hallway,

“And yes I low-key moonlight as an interior designer but please don’t tell bc I definitely don’t want the world to know that I have a hidden talent which I require external validation on,” she added.

In the comments of her post, many fans didn’t hesitate to praise the actor how she looked in the Michael Kors outfit.

“It’s not too soon, babe. You are BREATHTAKING!” one wrote, while another added: “I don’t know a single person that DOESN’T have a crush on Blake Lively.”

“So beautiful. How do you look this good after [four] kids!!?? I look like I ate mine,” a third quipped.

In February 2023, Lively first appeared to confirm the birth of her fourth child, as she shared a photo of herself on Instagram, in which she could be seen without her baby bump. In the caption of the photo, where she posed with Reynolds and his mother, Tammy, Lively wrote: “Puppy Bowl Sunday 2023. Been busy.”

Two months later, Reynolds gave some rare insight into his family life with Lively, noting that the transition from three to four children was as difficult as expected.

“You know, two to three was a huge jump…three to four less so,” he told ET Canada in April 2023. “I cannot speak for my wife, but it’s just from what I’ve observed. But, we love it. You know, we would be idiots to do this again if we didn’t love it.”

The Free Guy star also explained that he and his wife have always wanted a big family, having both come from big families themselves. “Yeah, I come from four, Blake comes from five. Both of us are the youngest,” he added.

While recently reflecting on some of her memories from 2023 on Instagram, Lively shared a separate post about the realities of motherhood, as she could be seen posing in front of the Sleeping Beauty Castle at Disneyland Paris. However, The Age of Adaline star was also seen sporting an accessory that many new mothers could relate to: her breast pump.

“2023 Highlights: Pumping at @disneylandparis. Cheers Remy,” she wrote in the caption, as one of her pictures included her posing with a crew member who was dressed up as the iconic rat from Ratatouille.