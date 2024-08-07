Blake Lively wears Britney Spears’ 2003 Versace runway dress to movie premiere

Support truly

independent journalism Support Now Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.



Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda. Louise Thomas Editor Find out more

Blake Lively took a style point from Britney Spears’ legendary fashion book for the premiere of her new movie It Ends With Us.

The 36-year-old actress and the 42-year-old pop goddess were bound to have a crossover style-wise with their archetypal idolatry and bombshell blonde hair. On August 6, under the Manhattan skyline, it finally happened. Lively showed up to the premiere of her new film based on the popular Colleen Hoover novel in Spears’ Spring/summer 2003 Versace dress.

Incorporating the flower shop storyline in the movie with floral embroidery, the Gossip Girl alum donned the “Toxic” star’s sequin designer piece, teaming it with her signature long wavy locks and light pink lipstick. The one-shoulder gown was shown on the Versace Spring/summer 2003 runway and worn by Spears in 2002.

Though the nude V-cut dress perfectly captured the bright, loving nature of Lively’s character, Lily Bloom, the on-screen star intended to honor the gown’s former wearer. Ahead of the New York City premiere, Lively took to her Instagram story, posting a picture of Spears in the dress.

“The ultimate queen who made us all want to sparkle and write and share our stories. Britney, us millennials all have a story of a moment or of years that you made us want to shine and inspire awe, with strength, and joy and immensely hard work,” she wrote. “Thank you for your example and your contribution to women telling their stories. So excited about your biopic and all you have to come.”

open image in gallery Actress donned Britney Spears’ Versace dress she wore in 2002 ( Getty Images )

Speaking to the press on the red carpet, the A Simple Favor star reflected on the meaning of her fashion choice, paying tribute to the artist she admires.

In footage shared on X, formerly known as Twitter, Lively told Extra: “This is Britney’s Versace dress. 2002. The butterfly dress. This dress meant so much to me. It meant so much to me because of what she meant to me. She was just somebody who represented love, and beauty, and youth, and hard work, and determination.

open image in gallery Blake Lively honors Britney Spears on her Instagram story ahead of her movie premiere ( Instagram/Blake Lively )

“She was in touch with her sexuality and delicacy, and she just sort of represented it all... and I don’t know Britney has just meant so much to me forever. I am forever a Britney stan,” Lively continued.

Viewers online complimented Lively on her ode to the “Criminal” vocalist. “I love that,” one enamored fan wrote, while another remarked: “By channeling a classic fashion moment, Lively pays homage to the pop icon and publicly declares her support, reflecting both her personal style and respect for Spears’ influence.””

Lively’s admiration for Britney was paid in her wardrobe on August 6 and her long-standing relationship and respect for Versace. The Hollywood favorite has worked closely with Donatella Versace over the years, forming an intimate relationship and collaboration that resulted in a series of beautiful Met Gala moments.

In 2022, Lively stepped out onto the coveted carpet in a design made to model the Statue of Liberty. The gown patinaed in front of the crowd, exposing an exquisite copper color.

Before that, The Age of Adaline actress worked with the designer to create two stunning gowns for the 2017 and 2018 fashion affairs.