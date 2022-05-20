Blake Lively says having children made her feel ‘confident’ in her own body

Blake Lively has opened up about how her confidence has changed since becoming a mom.

The actress, who recently shut down the 2022 Met Gala with her red carpet outfit change, revealed to Forbes that motherhood has since made her feel more at ease in her body.

“I think having children, for me, made me feel so much more in my skin. I never felt more myself or at ease in my own body or more confident,” the “Gossip Girl “alum said. “Not to say that there aren’t a bevy of insecurities coming at me a million times a day, but I just feel incredibly settled.”

She went on to add, “I just think that growing up, having kids, all of those things made me feel like I only want to do things where I can have really meaningful collaborations and have authorship.”

Apart from being a celebrated actress, director, and fashion icon, Lively is also a mother to three young girls — James, seven, Inez, five, and Betty, two – who she shares with husband Ryan Reynolds.

Lively, 34, and Reynolds, 45, have been married for almost 10 years, having tied the knot in September 2012.

When asked by Letterman who runs the show in their household, Reynolds responded: "Blake runs the show, I would kind of really phone things in if it wasn't for her."

Ryan Reynolds continues to be the ever-supporting husband, after a video went viral of the actor applauding his wife’s outfit change at this year’s Met Gala, for which the two were co-chairs of the “Gilded Glamour” theme.

As she was promoting her non-alcoholic mixer brand Betty Buzz, which launched in September 2021, Lively told Forbes that her number one commitment in life is to her family.

“My family is always my priority and that has been since childhood, so whether that’s my parents and my siblings, now having my own family,” she said. “Family is at the root of everything that I do and it’s also at the root of everything that I create. So whenever I create something, I create something with family in mind because that’s just how I live.”

“I just want my kids to be proud,” she added. “Family is at the root of everything I do and it’s why I feel good about what I’m doing because it has a real meaning and heart behind it all.”