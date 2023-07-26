Blake Lively hops Kensington Palace ropes to fix display of her 2022 Met Gala gown

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Lifestyle Edit email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Blake Lively jumped the ropes at Kensington Palace to adjust a display of her 2022 Met Gala gown.

The 35-year-old Hollywood star shared an Instagram Story on 25 July of her adjusting the custom Versace gown in London’s Crown to Couture exhibit. In the video, Lively was seen jumping over the ropes that surrounded the display inside Kensington Palace to adjust the skirt on her famed dress.

“When you’re the clown who hops over the rope at the museum to fix the exhibit,” the Gossip Girl alum’s caption read. “Happy almost Virgo season folx.” Towards the end of the video, jewellery designer Lorraine Schwartz joined Lively behind the display to help fluff the inside of the bottom skirt, so it was visible in the front.

In the following photo, Lively posed next to the mesmerising crown Schwartz had made for her to wear at the 2022 Met Gala. “This was absolutely surreal. Seeing this crown that we made in Kensington Palace,” she wrote. “I still feel like a kid playing dress up every time I get to wear a gown and borrowed jewels out. To see it memorialised like this… just. Wow. Something I’ll never forget.”

The exhibit is a collection of 200 pieces which represent the influence of the 18th century Georgian era on notable rock and red carpet looks. Lively’s “In America: An Anthology of Fashion” dress sits beside Lizzo’s look by Thom Browne from the same year and Lady Gaga’s Christopher John Rodgers MTV gown from 2020.

Not only did Lively wear Versace’s creation as an ode to the Statue of Liberty and its ability to patina, but the mother of four did so as the co-chair for the gala that year. The Age of Adaline lead is no amateur when it comes to wowing on the Met steps for “fashion’s biggest night out”. Lively has been attending the exclusive event since 2008 when she wore a Ralph Lauren original for the “Superheroes: Fashion and Fantasy” theme. From a spring-inspired Burberry creation to an old Hollywood Gucci look, Lively is among the list of stars to watch for every year.

The actress is currently filming the movie adaptation of the popular Colleen Hoover novel, It Ends With Us. Lively’s been spotted on the streets of New Jersey sporting a mix of pieces for her character Lily Bloom. Fans who live in the area spotted Lively on set and were quick to criticise her costumes.

One Twitter user commented: “I really REALLY hope that they all planned out the paparazzi pictures from behind scenes of It Ends With Us, making Blake Lively wear all those horrible outfits just so people would talk about the movie 24/7.”

“The outfits they got Blake Lively wearing for the It Ends with Us movie… what the f***,” another user agreed.

Hoover recently responded to the backlash surrounding the film, admitting: “I don’t care what they have on. In my head, it’s about the conversation they’re having and the story. It’s the same way in the movie.”