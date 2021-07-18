Blake Lively reveals ‘frightening’ experience with paparazzi and her children

Blake Lively has revealed she had a concerning encounter with a paparazzi photographer this week when she was with her three daughters.

The 33-year-old actor was walking with her children, James, 6, Inez, 4, and Betty, 1, when she was photographed by a nearby paparazzi.

In the photo, Lively appears to be holding her hand up and waving to the camera.

However, after the image was shared by a tabloid publication on Instagram, Lively commented underneath the now-deleted post explaining what really happened.

“You edit together these images together to look like I’m happily waving. But that is deceitful,” Lively wrote.

“The real story is: My children were being stalked by a men [sic] all day. Jumping out. And then hiding.”

The Gossip Girl star continued: “A stranger on the street got into words with them because it was so upsetting for her to see.”

Lively said that she attempted to “calmly approach” the photographer, who “would run away” before re-emerging to “jump out again at the next block.”

She continued: “Where is your morality here? I would like to know. Or do you simply not care about the safety of children?”

The actor said that she was eventually able to speak to other photographers who agreed to “leave my kids alone,” so long as she agreed to pose for them herself.

“Please stop paying grown a*** men to hide and hunt children,” she added. “C’mon. Get with the times.”

Lively’s comments come shortly after Gigi Hadid also spoke out about paparazzi photographers trying to capture snaps of her with her nine-month-old baby, Khai, whom she shares with boyfriend Zayn Malik.

“You know we have never intentionally shared our daughter’s face on social media,” the model wrote on Instagram.

“Our wish is that she can choose how to share herself with the world when she comes of age, and that she can live as normal of a childhood as possible, without worrying about a public image that she has not chosen.”