Blake Lively reveals she is pregnant, expecting fourth child with Ryan Reynolds

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Lifestyle Edit email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

Blake Lively has revealed that she is pregnant with her and Ryan Reynolds’ fourth child.

The Gossip Girl star, 35, shared the news that she and her husband are expanding their family once again while attending the Forbes Power Women’s Summit on Thursday, where she debuted her pregnant stomach.

For the 10th annual event, where she is being honoured, Lively wore a sheer, gold sequin-encrusted mini dress, which she paired with a pale gold ribbon headband, hoops and cream platform heels.

During her appearance at the summit, Lively referenced her and Reynolds’ growing family when she said: “I just like to create. Whether that’s baking or storytelling or businesses or humans, I just really like creating,” according to E! News.

Lively and Reynolds, who have been married since 2012, are already parents to three daughters, James, seven, Inez, five, and Betty, two.

The A Simple Favor star’s red carpet reveal comes after she chose to share the news of her third pregnancy in a similar fashion in 2019, when she debuted her pregnant stomach at the premiere of Reynolds’ film Detective Pikachu.

The news that the couple is expanding their family comes after the Deadpool star revealed that a desire to spend more time with his children played a large part in his decision to take a “sabbatical” from acting.

Reynolds discussed prioritising his family during an interview with LinkedIn News senior editor at large Jessi Hempel in 2021, where he explained that he doesn’t want to miss time with his children. “The biggest thing for me, and I know you have kids as well, is that I don’t want to miss this time with my kids,” he said.

The actor, who has spoken openly about his joy at being a “girl dad,” also said he wants his children to be able to “live life like a normal human,” and have a “pretty normal schedule”.

According to Reynolds, as his children grow up, he wants to ensure that he is a “present” father, a role that he said he “really enjoys”.

“Now that they’re in school, they have a somewhat normal schedule. I think it’s totally important for their development and I really enjoy being a present dad. I love taking them to school in the morning, I love picking them up,” he said.

Lively previously suggested that the couple planned to continue expanding their family in December 2020, when she joked during an appearance on the Today show that she and Reynolds are “breeders”.

“I’m one of five kids. My husband is one of four, so we’re officially breeders,” she joked. “You can go on our website and we will give you some of our children.”

On social media, the news of Lively’s pregnancy has been met with joy from fans, with many congratulating the couple on their growing family.

“Congratulations to @VancityReynolds and @blakelively on another new little Wrexham fan,” one person tweeted, while another said: “So happy for @blakelively on baby number four, congratulations and enjoy the sweet bundle of joy! So happy to hear the amazing news!!”

Others joked about how Taylor Swift, who has used the couple’s baby name choices in her music, will handle the news. “Blake Lively is pregnant again and I just know Taylor Swift is ready to write this new child into the folklore/evermore universe like she did with the first three,” one person wrote.

Another said: “So Blake Lively is pregnant again, meaning we will get a new @taylorswift13 song with the baby’s name right???!”