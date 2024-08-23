Blake Lively reveals she made son Olin a boob cake for his first birthday

Support truly

Blake Lively has revealed that she made her son Olin a boob cake for his first birthday.

The 36-year-old actor – who shares four children with husband Ryan Reynolds – spoke candidly about her son’s birthday celebration during a recent appearance on BBC Radio 2’s Zoe Ball and Friends. As she opened up about her baking skills, she also shared that Olin’s cake had a theme.

"My birthday cakes always have a little bit of a sense of humor. For my baby I just did a giant set of t***s,” she said. “Which I feel like will haunt him for life.”

However, the It Ends With Us star also acknowledged that her son probably won’t remember the birthday cake he got this year. “But, what do they want at one? He can’t declare what he wants. So, boobs!” Lively added.

She then told Zoe Ball she’d show her what she baked, hilariously explaining: “I’ll show you a picture after, they’re pretty amazing. Of the cake, not of mine... Also amazing though.”

As Lively got up from her chair at the end of the interview, she emphasized how great her child’s birthday cake turned out.

"The cake is amazing, you do need to see that cake! You all need to see the cake,” she explained.

In February 2023, Lively and Reynolds, who’ve been married since 2012, seemingly confirmed the arrival of their fourth child. The longtime couple also share three daughters, James, nine, Inez, seven, and Betty, four. Their daughters’ names were famously revealed by close friend Taylor Swift on her 2020 album, Folklore, in which she sings about a fictional love triangle between three teenagers named James, Inez, and Betty.

After welcoming their youngest child, Lively and Reynolds opted to keep most details about him private. However, the Deadpool star finally revealed his baby’s name last month.

“I just want to start by saying thank you to my wife, Blake, who’s here. Her outfit is amazing, spoiler alert,” Reynolds said onstage while attending the New York City premiere of his movie, Deadpool and Wolverine. “I want to thank my kids – James, Inez, Betty, Olin – who are here. I hope that, if I’m lucky, this moment will be the most traumatic thing – that is, the contents of this movie – that happens in your wondrous life. I love that my entire family is here.”

Reynolds later revealed the gender of his child in a video posted to Instagram alongside John Bell, a special Wrexham AFC fan who recently lost his son. “I want to share with you that I too have a son and that if … boy, John, if I love him one-tenth as much as you love Jake, I feel like I’ve done a pretty damn good job,” the Free Guy star said.