Blake Lively shares what she’d change about Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour

Blake Lively has shared what she would do differently with Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour.

In an August 14 appearance on BBC’s Radio 1 Breakfast Show, the It Ends With Us star played a game of “Unpopular Opinion,” sharing the one change she’d make to the concert’s production. The Gossip Girl alum said that in an ideal world, she’d love it if Swift would extend her already 3.5-hour Eras Tour setlist.

“Honestly, I wish the [concert] was just, like, 47 hours long so that all the songs could be played at all times,” she said. “So my popular opinion is that [I want it] all, like, yes. … What’s the setlist? Yes. My answer is yes.”

The Eras Tour began in March 2023, with shows across the globe. The blockbuster tour included performances of songs from nearly all of the pop star’s studio albums. Many famous faces have been spotted in the VIP section of the Eras Tour, including Swift’s close friends Lively and her husband Ryan Reynolds in attendance multiple times along with their daughters, James, 7, Inez, 6, and Betty, 5.

The family was last seen at the Eras Tour stop in Madrid, with one Instagram fan video, the couple was seen sharing kisses, taking selfies and singing along to Swift’s 2019 single “Lover.”

Another viral video showed the family dancing along to 2014’s “Shake it Off,” and later on, the pop star gave an onstage shoutout to Lively and Reynolds’ girls. She referenced the song “Betty when she told the crowd: “I have to say that on Folklore, some of my favorite characters are named James, Inez, and Betty.”

In an appearance on Today with Hoda & Jenna, Reynolds, the Deadpool star, shared he’d be going to support Swift’s Eras Tour, saying it was the “best concert on planet Earth.”

“I’m about to go to the Madrid show. This will be my first because this last year and a half I’ve been trapped in a nonstop work bubble, and it’s a problem,” the actor said, proceeding to joke about getting help. “I’m getting help, I got help. Intervention is the word they’re using.”

Meanwhile, at the August 10 premiere of Lively’s film It Ends with Us in London, a reporter asked the actor about how she felt about the terror plot that was averted at Swift’s “Austria concerts”.

“Oh my gosh. I mean, how terrifying,” she said. “But thank goodness that they are completely on top of that.”

Swift’s concerts, scheduled for August 8-10 at the Ernst Happel Stadium, were canceled after police arrested two suspects who were planning an attack at one of the performances.

As of last week, three suspects were arrested including a 19-year-old Austrian, who was “clearly radicalized in the direction of the Islamic State and thinks it is right to kill infidels,” according to officials. Concert organizer Barracuda Music issued a statement saying the company had “no choice but to cancel the three scheduled shows for everyone’s safety”.

They added, “All tickets will be automatically refunded.”