Britney Spears reacted to Blake Lively rocking her 2002 Versace dress to the premiere of her film, It Ends With Us.

In an Instagram video, the 42-year-old pop star showed off an “updated version” of the iconic Versace dress she wore in 2002, noting she likes it “way better” because the mini dress shows off her legs. She danced to the song “Your Love” by the Outfield as she rocked the glittering mini dress reminiscent of her past look - except this one featured skinny shoulder straps and side cutouts.

“I LIKE IT WAY BETTER,” she initially wrote in the caption but later edited it to give a sweet shoutout to Lively. “I’m no @blakelively but I like it.”

At the New York City premiere of the adaptation of Colleen Hoover’s blockbuster novel It Ends With Us, the former Gossip Girl star rocked Spears’ Spring/summer Versace dress. The look was a nod to the movie’s flower shop storyline, with the sparkling designer frock incorporating floral embroidery as a reference to the main character Lily Bloom’s passion for flowers.

Although the gown first hit the runway during the Versace Spring/summer 2003 runway, it was famously worn by Spears in 2002.

Before hitting the red carpet, Lively shared a picture of Spears in the dress on Instagram.

“The ultimate queen who made us all want to sparkle and write and share our stories. Britney, us millennials all have a story of a moment or of years that you made us want to shine and inspire awe, with strength, and joy and immensely hard work,” she wrote. “Thank you for your example and your contribution to women telling their stories. So excited about your biopic and all you have to come.”

On the red carpet, Lively explained to Extra what wearing the dress meant to her.

“This is Britney’s Versace dress. 2002. The butterfly dress. This dress meant so much to me,” Lively explained to the outlet. “It meant so much to me because of what she meant to me. She was just somebody who represented love, and beauty, and youth, and hard work, and determination.”

Lively added, “She was in touch with her sexuality and delicacy, and she just sort of represented it all... and I don’t know Britney has just meant so much to me forever. I am forever a Britney stan.”

This isn’t the first time the blonde bombshell has collaborated with Versace to bring showstopping looks to the red carpet, with her and designer Donatella Versace collaborating over the years at the Met Gala.