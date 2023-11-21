First Love is Blind baby is announced

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The first Love Is Blind baby is officially coming.

Bliss Poureetezadi and Zack Goytowski, who were contestants on season four of the Netflix reality dating series, have announced they’re expecting their first child in spring 2024.

“It’s a little bit nerve-wracking, but I think it’s also such a beautiful thing,” Poureetezadi said in an interview with People on 21 November. “Babies are miracles and blessings, and I think we’ve been so open to sharing our journey and our relationship with the world, and this is our next big beautiful thing. I’m really happy and I hope that it brings joy to other people. It’s definitely brought us a ton of joy.”

The reality TV star confessed that she and Goytowski have been trying to get pregnant for some time, and found out about the baby news just a few months ago. “We planned this. We had actively been trying, but it was definitely a surprise,” Poureetezadi shared with the outlet.

She explained that she “had felt a little queasy” and took a pregnancy test alone “because I wanted to surprise Zack” if it was positive. Poureetezadi described the moment as “shocking” when she learned that she was actually pregnant. “It was like: ‘Does that really say positive? What is happening?’” she recalled. “It was definitely probably one of the most surreal moments of my life.”

While Poureetezadi wanted to surprise her husband with the baby news, she noted that she “didn’t have time to do all of that” because she was leaving for a trip and “needed to tell Zack that day.” Instead, she purchased a cake with the words “I Love You Dad” painted in icing. “It was a really sweet moment and he was confused at first,” Poureetezadi added.

According to Goytowski, he was confused by the surprise because Poureetezadi found out she was pregnant on her own mother’s birthday, and had no idea why he was being called “Dad” on the cake.

“So Bliss is like: ‘Open up the cake,’ and I read it and it says: ‘I Love You, Dad.’ And I’m like: ‘What? Why is your mom calling me that?’” Goytowski recalled. However, once he pieced the puzzle together, Poureetezadi revealed that there were tears in her husband’s eyes. “I was incredibly happy. We both really wanted this and so we just felt really blessed that we were able to have this happen,” he said.

Although the couple don’t know their child’s gender just yet, they plan on finding out soon and hosting a gender reveal party. As for whether they will let their future child watch their parents on Love Is Blind, Poureetezadi said she wasn’t opposed to the idea.

“We do talk about how our child is going to one day have to tell their friends the story of how their parents met, and they definitely will have a very interesting story to share. I think it’s really beautiful that they’ll be able to see their beginnings,” she said. “And yes, our story wasn’t a straight line, but I think that’s also important for them to know that sometimes things aren’t a straight line and people make mistakes and you can be redeemed and you can correct them.”

The Love Is Blind alum maintained that “life is a journey and it’s not always perfect”, which is why she thinks “it’s a beautiful thing for our child to one day see” their love story unfold. Although she noted “certain parts” of the Netflix reality series are “inappropriate” for some ages, she added that the show won’t be “something that we’re going to hide from them.”

Poureetezadi added: “We probably couldn’t, even if we wanted to!”

The married couple first connected in the pods during Love is Blind’s fourth season, which hit Netflix in March this year. Despite their strong connection, Goytowski ultimately left the pods engaged to Irina Solomonova. It wasn’t long before they called it quits during the cast’s Mexico getaway and he reconnected with Poureetezadi upon returning to Seattle. The pair were one of three couples to say “I do” during the season four finale and recently celebrated their one and a half year anniversary.