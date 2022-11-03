How to have fun on November 5 – without a bonfire or fireworks

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Controversy has been raging over Bonfire Night for years, on issues from public safety to animal welfare. But it’s taken the cost-of-living crisis to cause some councils across the UK to cancel events celebrating November 5.

It’s not hard to understand why. With household bills and food prices soaring, for many people, there’s little disposable income to spend on fireworks – and with concern for the environment now a major factor, sending smoke and flames up into the atmosphere may not be the best way to celebrate.

“We want to encourage people to think about how to celebrate with nature in mind,” says Lauren Cosson, of the Essex Wildlife Trust. “Bonfires are usually made from wood, leaves and paper, which are great spots for little mammals to hibernate, and fires can cause great harm.

“As well as creating litter, fireworks throw a pollution of chemicals and greenhouse gasses into the environment, and the noises they make can really frighten wild animals,” Cosson adds.

Local campaigners have also raised issues associated with Bonfire Night, such as of pet safety and wellbeing.

“Though many people are aware of the impact fireworks have on pets, they may not understand the severity of the issue,” Cosson notes.

Every year, thousands of pets suffer as a result of fireworks and the loud noises they cause. Research commissioned by the pet charity Blue Cross found that 60% of Britain’s pets are left in fear, suffering dangerously high heart rates when fireworks are set off, with 57% of pets shaking, 30% panting, and 26% bolting.

“Many animals have very acute hearing,” says Blue Cross animal behaviourist Becky Skyrme. “Loud bangs and whistles [from fireworks] may cause them actual pain in their ears, as well as severe distress.”

It’s not just dogs and cats that may fear this time of year, though. Skyrme urges all pet owners to be more mindful of their furry friends. Small animals, such as rabbits, guinea pigs, hamsters and mice, can be very easily frightened, and when horses are afraid, they tend to bolt – which could cause them serious injury.

With this in mind, how can your family celebrate Bonfire Night, without splurging cash, harming pets or damaging the environment? Here are some ideas…

1. Make a recycled Guy Fawkes

Got lots of cardboard and plastic in your recycling bin? Get the kids together with some masking tape and paints and have a competition to make the best Guy. Instead of burning him on top of a bonfire afterwards, simply remove anything that isn’t recyclable and dump him back in the bin.

2. Mix up some fiery cocktails

Why not invent your own cocktails that look like an explosion of brilliant fireworks? Orange juice and grenadine, bright blue Curaçao, lemonade and cranberry juice are just a few of the ingredients you could use to create a seriously exciting drink. If you layer a thicker liqueur on top, you can even set it on fire. Tiny sparklers will add to the effect. Kids could join in if you opt for alcohol-free concoctions!

3. Get creative with sparklers

Speaking of sparklers, they’re a perfect – and cheap – way to celebrate November 5. Wear gloves for safety and have a bucket of water or sand at the ready, then scribble patterns, write your name or create temporary works of fizzing, sparkling art in the air. Use the slo-mo function on your phone to capture the fun.

4. Find out more about the history of Bonfire Night

Did you know that the brains behind the Gunpowder Plot hoped to install a nine-year-old girl on the English throne if their plan succeeded? Or, when Guy Fawkes was arrested, he was standing over 36 barrels of gunpowder – enough to level everything in a 40m radius? Rather than watching a bonfire sputtering in the drizzle this year, stay at home with a good book on the history of the plot, or catch up on TV shows, films or documentaries about the subject.

5. Firework finger painting

A few acrylic paints and some black paper plus small fingers sounds like a messy recipe for some firework masterpieces. Get the aprons out and see what you can create together.

6. Toast some marshmallows under the grill

You don’t need to miss out on the fun snacks if you’re doing without the big bonfire this year – toast marshmallows under the grill at home and pop them on top of chocolate digestives to make s’mores, the popular American treat. Paired with a mug of hot chocolate, it’ll warm you all up and feel like a fun upgrade on your usual weekend routine.