TikToker sparks debate after asking why book ‘has so many words on the page’

Support truly

independent journalism Support Now Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.



Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda. Louise Thomas Editor Find out more

A TikToker has sent social media into meltdown after asking why a book had “so many words” in it.

Yanna Lina, a popular BookToker (a name given to readers on TikTok who share reviews and recommendations), shared the candid thoughts in a since deleted post.

“In my last video, when I asked you what book you guys think I should be reading, you all yelled at me and said Six of Crows,” she began.

“Do I have an update for you? I mean, not really. I’m on page 34,” the TikToker, known as @YannaReads continued.

“Can we talk about something real quick though? Can I talk s*** for a second? Why the f*** is this book... The writing is so tiny. Second of all, why are the pages so filled with so many words? Like, what the f***?

“I like pages that aren’t filled with this many words. Literally, like every page, like look at this,” she said pointing to pages filled with writing. “Are you f***ing kidding me?”

She went on to warn her followers that she would be reading the book, written by Leigh Bardugo, until page 100.

“If I’m not hooked by page 100, its a DNF [Did Not Finish], convince me otherwise because this book is so f***ing difficult for my brain to follow.

i fear booktok has lost the plot because why are they shocked that book pages have… words? pic.twitter.com/U8mFkaAMpR — :3 (@ineffablestring) August 18, 2024

“I’m only two chapters in, OK, I understand. But all these words! I have no idea what’s going on,” she said, incredulous, and pointing to the names and number of characters introduced.

The video, posted earlier in the month, was then shared to X/Twitter on Sunday (18 August), where it went viral, racking up almost 30 million views and thousands of comments and quote tweets in less than 24 hours.

“Making reading your whole personality but not being able to read a book that has no smut, has worldbuilding and is long is concerning,” wrote the poster of the video, referring to Lina’s TikTok social media bio, which reads: “If it’s not smut, I probably won’t read it.”

“When did we as a society become this?”

“At this point just pick up a picture book,” quipped another.

open image in gallery Yanna Lina, a self-professed lover of ‘smut’, was not impressed by the fantasy series ( Instagram/YannaReads )

“But if we say anti-intellectualism is a problem we’re pretentious and elitist,” added one person.

The video prompted a debate about BookTok as a whole, as one person wrote: “I feel like BookTok influencers like her are part of the reason the market is saturated with bad books right now. Bear with me. I know ‘trash’ lit has always existed, but ever since BookTok blew up, it feels like books with bad writing yet high ratings are constantly in my face?”

Earlier this year, Waterstones chief James Daunt said social media and BookTok had been “hugely positive” for young readers, while it was also credited for saving British retailer The Works.

Many honed in on the the TikToker’s comments on the number of words on the page.

“I’m sorry, what? No way did I just watch a video of someone complaining that their pages has too many words on it…” said one user, while another accused her of “ragebaiting” for a reaction.

open image in gallery ( Instagram/YannaReads )

Others thought the criticism was too harsh, writing: “Can we stop bringing harmless TikToks to the timeline just to be bullies?”

Some found the early review refreshing as they wrote, “I kinda love her lol,” and others called the romance-lover a “queen”.

“The popular inclination to make this girl the poster child for all of BookTok when she is just one young romance reader who tried a fantasy book and didn’t like it, is getting very tired,” wrote another, in response to criticism from fantasy readers who were offended by the post.

The Independent has contacted Lina for comment.