Everybody has that one aspect of themselves, whether it be an article of clothing or a specific hairstyle, that they unintentionally become known for.

A recent trending video on TikTok featured a group of young women singing a made-up song based on these attributes, titled “Boots and a slicked-back bun.” Now, many others have turned to the platform to put their own spin on the trend, creating similar songs based on themselves.

Maisie Sellwood, Amelia Gregorian, and Eloise Lord – the creators of the viral video – recalled in an interview with the New York Times that they were preparing for a night out when Sellwood asked Lord what she planned on wearing. “I was sat on the bed while Ellie was starting to get ready, and I said: ‘Ellie, what are you wearing tonight?’”

Her friend’s response was: “‘Oh, you know, the usual. Boots and slicked-back bun.’”

This led Sellwood to repeat the outfit plan over and over again, discovering a catchy rhythm. “We were doing a bit of a bar crawl of Margate [England], and after a few cocktails we were just chanting ‘boots and a slicked back bun,’” Sellwood said.

The trio of girls loved the chant so much that, later that night, they filmed themselves chanting all of their outfit staples including “cowboy boots and a blowy” and “Sambas and a little red bag.”

Their video went on to receive more than eight million views as of July 16, with many people claiming the catchy tune was the “song of the summer.”

“Charli [XCX] is about to sample this and throw it on the ‘Everything Is Romantic’ remix,” one comment read, referring to the singer’s song “Everything Is Romantic,” while another wrote: “Boots and a slick back bun goes hard.”

Some commenters even shared what they would sing if they were to make their own version of the song. “My song would be: tired and a little bit hangry,” one person jokingly wrote.

“What about Burkeys (Birkenstocks) and a claw clip?” another suggestion from the comments read.

Since posting the video, many people have made their own versions – including actor Amy Poehler, whose video also featured Rachel Dratch and Rashida Jones. In the clip, the three of them run through their outfits like “hoops and a black short dress”; “pony [tail] and a cashemere shirt”; and “Sambas and a little blue bag.” In each scene, Seth Meyers could be seen slyly walking behind the comedians.

Even companies have jumped in on the trend, with TBH Skincare creating their take that has since been viewed four million times. In their song, employees sang the following verses: “Gen Z boss and a mini”; “Itty bitty titties and a bob”; “5’3 and an attitude”; “Secret product and a trench coat”; “New Frank Green and a sneaky link”; and “Fake tan hands and a hoop.”

“Nothing has made me want to work at a company more,” one person wrote in the comments.

Another commenter agreed, writing: “This is the job environment I’m looking for!!! Love it!!!”

“’5’3” and an attitude’ is the title of my biopic,” one commenter joked.

However, some people turned to X, formerly known as Twitter, to label the trend “cringy.”

“Gen Z are entering their millennial cringe era,” one post read.