5 new podcasts to listen to this week

1. Borough Talks

Streaming platform: All streaming platforms

Genre: Food

open image in gallery (Borough Talks/PA)

Connecting through food is a beautiful thing. It’s why Borough Market’s podcast, Borough Talks, has returned with a new podcast series to recreate some of the everyday conversations shoppers have with London’s oldest food market’s vendors.

In the fourth episode, food journalist Giulia Crouch is joined by Phil Crouch of Parma Ham – who has been at Borough Market for 17 years – and Patrick Martinez of The Tinned Fish Market, who both share their top tips for hosting the most memorable summer events.

The guests also bring samples of their own produce and chat with Giulia over their delicious dishes.

It was great hearing Phil talk about deboning ham on-site, how his business has grown to sell other Italian delicacies, including cheese, and what he looks for in mozzarella.

Patrick spoke about the versatility and convenience of tinned fish, why it’s trending on social media and how more people should think about pairing cheese and fish – apparently it’s delicious.

If you are looking for new expert knowledge, recommendations, food history and recipes, Borough Talks may help whet your appetite.

(By Yolanthé Fawehinmi)

2. Colin Murray’s 52

Streaming platform: All streaming platforms

Genre: Sport

open image in gallery (Grosvenor Casinos/PA)

Have you ever listened to a podcast where the fate of an interviewee is put in the hands of a deck of five cards? Well, that’s what happens on Colin Murray’s 52.

In the latest episode, the award-winning presenter is joined by former England hockey player Sam Quek, in front of a live audience in Sheffield.

They first speak about the moment in history she would like to return to – which was the birth of her first child Molly – then getting her MBE at the palace, her best sporting motivation, the Olympics, the worst sport on the planet, and so much more.

If you enjoy listening to unconventional interviews that take on a unique approach that is both entertaining and insightful, Colin Murray’s 52 does exactly that.

(By Yolanthé Fawehinmi)

3. Radio 1’s At Home with Vick, Katie and Jamie

Streaming platform: All streaming platforms

Genre: Culture

Following the seismic departure of Jordan North, who jumped ship from BBC Radio 1’s drivetime show to Capital Breakfast earlier this year, host Vick Hope is joined by new co-presenters, Katie Thistleton and Jamie Laing to get you home from work and back in time for your tea.

Following their Monday-Thursday show, this Friday podcast sees the trio recap the week gone by.

The genuine friendship of the group shines through as Vick and Katie’s friendly professionalism is contrasted with Jamie’s hilarious lack of preparation to make for enjoyable on-air chemistry.

Where Jamie’s frequent no-shows are a common topic of gentle mockery, this week they discuss Vick’s upcoming absences due to annual leave and her ability to speak Spanish, as well as looking back on the week’s games they played.

(By Mason Oldridge)

4. Bad People

Streaming platform: All streaming platforms

Genre: True crime

open image in gallery (BBC Sounds/PA)

Bad People is back, and this time criminal psychologist Dr Julia Shaw is joined by a new co-host, journalist and documentary maker Amber Haque.

The first episode covers the case of Penelope Jackson who stabbed her husband in 2021. Nicknamed by the tabloids as the Pyjama Killer due to being arrested whilst wearing them, the unexpected elements keep you hooked.

Shaw and Haque delve into the case in a light, chatty, yet respectful manner, which is necessary for true crime podcasts given the dark nature of the subject matter. They analyse what happened on the night of the murder, and snippets from the arrest and 999 call are played.

The hosts consider why we find cases like this so intriguing and Shaw offers psychological insights. However, more discussion on why people do bad things would have been beneficial.

(By Amelia Braddick)

Spotlight on…

5. Old Gays New Gays

Streaming platform: All streaming platforms

Genre: Relationships and society

open image in gallery (Old Gays New Gays/PA)

Old Gays New Gays is the podcast where life is explored through the lens’ of two generations of LGBTQ+ couples, the older pair being Dan, 58 and Frank, 60, and the younger couple, Nick, 24 and Ant, 25.

Over time, the podcast has successfully created a safe space where the most pressing and often misunderstood issues within the LGBTQ+ community are discussed without judgment or filters.

In the latest episode, listeners call in for the first time to share their dilemmas and ask some interesting questions, including how to sustain long-distance relationships and whether to open up a relationship or not. There’s also a very special announcement if you listen till the end.

From the first series, it’s clear that the mission is to bridge the gap between the real-life experiences of the older generation with the fresh perspective of the younger generation. It’s necessary.

(By Yolanthé Fawehinmi)