Make your own festive terrarium without spending a fortune

Add a touch of festive magic to your home this Christmas with a low-maintenance terrarium that can be completely personalised to suit your style – and will last long after the other decorations have been packed away.

“There are two different types of terrarium: open terrariums and closed terrariums, so the first thing you need to do is decide which one you’re looking to create,” says Claire Bishop, senior houseplant buyer for Dobbies Garden Centres (dobbies.com).

“If you want to keep costs down, open terrariums can easily be created with glassware you already have in your home, such as vases or fish bowls. Don’t feel like you need to go and buy a specific container to get started, simply get creative with what you’ve already got.

“Closed terrariums usually feature a cork topper and come in all different shapes and sizes, so you can choose a style that suits your space,” Bishop adds. “These make really lovely desk decorations or coffee table centrepieces to add a touch of greenery to your home.”

Fancy making your own Christmas terrarium? Here’s what you need to know…

Which plants to use

A wide variety of plants can be used in your terrarium. “Ideally you want to use slow-growing plants, so you don’t need to cut them back to prevent overgrowing,” says Bishop.

“Succulents are perfect for this as not only are they slow-growing but they don’t require a lot of water, making them ideal for a terrarium environment.

“Fittonias are also lovely in terrariums and will bring some nice colour, or if you’re looking for something a bit different, a mini calathea or spider plant will add interest and lovely texture to your display. A lot of smaller ‘tot’ plants work well and are inexpensive, meaning you can get creative and personalise your terrarium with a mix of different varieties for a gorgeous effect.”

Consider ferns

Terrariums are typically humid environments so any ferns will make a great addition. “Boston ferns are a personal favourite of mine and will add some eye-catching vibrancy with their bright green ruffled leaves,” says Bishop.

“I would advise sticking to foliage that lasts year-round, as opposed to flowering plants, to keep it low-maintenance,” she advises. “If you do use flowering plants, just remember that the flowers will fall off when they die, which makes for great nutrients for the soil but might affect the overall look of your terrarium.”

Keep it healthy

While terrariums are low-maintenance, Bishop notes they do require some attention when planting to keep them healthy and happy.

“There are specific terrarium compost mixes you should use in your container, so look out for these when you are buying the plants to go inside. If you’re creating an open terrarium, you can give it an occasional water or a mist via the opening,” she says. “If your terrarium is topped with moss, keep the moss damp and this will ensure the plants in your container are kept hydrated.

“If you have a closed terrarium, you only need to water this when you first create it, then it becomes its own ecosystem and doesn’t need you to water it any more.”

Make it festive

“Terrariums lend themselves beautifully to Christmas décor, so have fun with lights and wind these around your display for a magical effect,” suggests Bishop.

“You can either wrap some wire lights around the outside of your terrarium if it’s closed – bottle shaped varieties are gorgeous with lights wrapped around the neck of the bottle.

“Or if you have an open terrarium, put some lights inside it. Just make sure you use LED lights as no heat comes off them, so they won’t harm your plants. You can also style pine cones in your display, or some mini fir trees to make it extra Christmassy.”

How to create an open festive terrarium

What you will need:

A terrarium or glass containerTerrarium compost mixMossMoss branchesSelection of ‘tot’ plantsLightsDecorative items of your choice, such as pine cones, Christmas tree trimmings, and other small accessories.

Method:

1. Start by lining your terrarium or container with compost mix and give it a good mist with water.

2. Add your ‘tot’ plants, ensuring you mulch well and don’t overcrowd the container. It’s easiest if you start with the largest plant first and then add smaller varieties around it.

3. Once you are happy with how the plants look, add in some moss over the exposed soil. Once all the moss is added, give this a mist with water.

4. You can then begin to decorate your terrarium with small pine cones, Christmas tree trimmings and any other accessories you have for a festive touch.

5. Finally, add some wired LED lights for a touch of Christmas magic and place your terrarium in a spot out of direct sunlight to ensure it doesn’t dry out.